Atlantic City issues code blue alert

ATLANTIC CITY — The city has issued a code blue alert, intended to protect vulnerable citizens during cold weather, from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday.
A code blue is issued whenever the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures below 32 degrees or below a 0 degree wind chill.
The Atlantic City Rescue Mission will open its doors to all who need shelter and food, the city's Office of Emergency Management said in a news release.
Police will provide transportation to the Rescue Mission if needed.
The Office of Emergency Management urges residents to check on the elderly and bring pets in from the cold.
For more information, call Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Evans at 609-347-5466.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.