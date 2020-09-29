Atlantic City is shocked — shocked! — over Trump's tax revelations stemming from his casinos

Trump is often credited with helping to relaunch Atlantic City, and his reputation as a showman attracted celebrities and top-flight boxing matches to the resort in the 1980s and 1990s. Trump is still widely admired by many of his former casino employees, with whom he had a rapport, said Daniel Heneghan, who covered the casinos for The Press of Atlantic City before spending two decades as a spokesman for the Casino Control Commission.

"His antics certainly drew a lot of attention and created a lot of buzz," said Heneghan. "Did that create a lot of business? Yes. But that got stale after a while."

For investors and public officials who dealt with Trump, he is not missed. "He was obnoxious, to put it bluntly," said Anthony Marino, a casino analyst who was an official with a local transportation agency and who dealt with the Trump Organization.

"His overall impact on Atlantic City for the first 10 years was probably positive," said Marino. "But the last few years of his stay in Atlantic City, he really made no impact whatsoever other than as a blowhard that exaggerated everything that he was going to do, and left a lot of people bankrupt as a result."