Atlantic City is online with surf reports, safety info

Heading to the beach this Labor Day Weekend? Beachgoers in Atlantic City can use a recently launched city website to check surf conditions, water temps and information on guarded beaches.
SurfSafeAC.com provides daily reports on water conditions, staffing on beaches and hazards. The site also answers to frequently asked questions about city beaches.
The website launched in mid-August and city officials said they would soon display QR codes on Atlantic City Beach Patrol lifeguard stands as well as on signage along the Boardwalk.
“We’re digitizing the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, and we’re bringing them into the 21st century,” Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
