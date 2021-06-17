Atlantic City introduces ordinance to repeal needle exchange

"We like to always assume the good parts of the casino industry, but we don't want to accept the darker parts we know are there," Delgado said. "Everything from prostitution to drug use is being supported by the industry. ... The biggest dilemma we have in Atlantic City is poverty. If people weren't poor, they wouldn't be desperate enough to be making these decisions. If they aren't surrounded by negative options, then things wouldn't be the way they are now. There are so many avenues to attack the monster we're talking about, but to eliminate options and resources because you think someone else is doing it, then you are misinformed."

Before the vote, Mike Nees, who works for the AIDS Alliance, addressed the council.

"If anyone on this council is truly oblivious enough to believe that our program is what causes drug users to flock to our city, we can alleviate your concern very easily," Nees said. "Man up, come volunteer. Come meet the 200 people we serve every week. (Because) the vast majority are our loved ones, born and raised (in) Atlantic City."

Nees said there are currently more than 600 people in Atlantic City who are HIV-positive.