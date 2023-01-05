Atlantic City introduces Crystal Lewis as first female director of public works

ATLANTIC CITY — Crystal Lewis made history Thursday.

The 53-year-old was formally introduced as the city's first female director of public works during a news conference.

"This is a historic moment. I’m proud to make her the first female director of public works," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said. "The people of the great City of Atlantic City are in good hands.”

On Wednesday night, City Council approved the promotion of Lewis to the position. She had previously served as assistant director for seven years.

Dozens of friends, family and city officials gathered at the public works yard on North Albany Avenue for the event honoring Lewis.

“I’m excited to finally be able to put my fingerprints on this department and set my thoughts and ideas into motion as director of public works. I offered everything I could as an assistant and will not stop now that I’m director," said Lewis. "I’d like to thank Mayor Small for seeing something in me and allowing me this opportunity. He has been nothing but supportive of myself and my department since he took office.”

Lewis is a graduate of Liberty University with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. She is pursuing her master’s degree in public administration.

Small said he hopes Lewis' promotion will serve as an inspiration for Black girls in the resort.

"Not only is she a female, but an African American female, someone children can look up to and say, ‘One day I want to be like her,'" Small said.

Born and raised in the city, Lewis started her service to the city almost 40 years ago when she joined then-Mayor Michael Matthews' youth program at the age of 14.

Lewis' first city job was in the clerk's office more than 34 years ago. She also has worked in Vital Statistics, the Division of Planning and the Engineering Department, and has been working in the Department of Public Works since 2005.

"The people of Atlantic City can rest assured that any decision I make will be with the city’s best interest in mind, and I will handle any issues and complaints that come my way in a fair and aggressive manner," Lewis said.

Lewis replaces Paul Jerkins, who retired New Year's Eve.

“Crystal is a true example of upward mobility in the workplace at its finest,” Small said. “Her career with the city started under Mayor James Usry, Atlantic City’s first Black Mayor, and continues today as the leader of public works under my administration."

But her appointment during the city's reorganization was not without some drama.

Councilman Jesse Kurtz suggested Lewis was required to live in the city as is required by city ordinance. Currently fire Chief Scott Evans is the only department head who lives in the resort.

Council President Aaron "Sporty" Randolph said council would look into the ordinance and decide whether to start enforcing it.