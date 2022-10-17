Atlantic City International Airport to host national airline conference in 2023

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic City International Airport is set to host TakeOff North America 2023.

From Aug. 13-15, 2023, airline, airport and destination stakeholders will convene at ACY to discuss travel routes and negotiate service proposals. Delegates will also hold in-person meetings with senior network planners from the region's leading airlines, according to a news release issued on Monday.

The conference is held yearly.

This year's conference is being held this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) is proud to partner with Meet AC in hosting TakeOff North America 2023, where we will be able to highlight the many tourism assets in the region including Atlantic City, the premier east coast gaming, beach and Boardwalk entertainment destination," Airport Executive Director Tim Kroll said on Monday.

Past attendees include Spirit Airlines, which services ACY, as well as JetBlue, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines Delta Airlines, and others.

The airport is hosting the event by partnering with MeetAC, the release said.

Meet AC President and CEO Larry Sieg said airport and tourism officials will have the chance to showcase the region in meetings key for possibly expanding air service.

"We are thrilled to host TakeOff North America 2023 in Atlantic City, New Jersey," Sieg said.