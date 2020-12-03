Atlantic City International Airport security team donates socks, blankets to Atlantic City Rescue Mission

ATLANTIC CITY — The security team at the Atlantic City International Airport donated 10,000 pairs of socks, along with blankets and comfort care packets to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission.

“Working with the Atlantic City Rescue Mission to deliver much needed supplies is an act of kindness that is priceless for those in need,” said Joseph Kunkle, the TSA’s Assistant Federal Security Director for the airport. “Their commitment to Atlantic City and the surrounding communities may be more important than ever because of the pandemic and the financial burden it has placed on Southern New Jersey. I am proud of the way that the VMD security team came together during the community’s time of need.”

The initiative, “Giving the Gift of Warmth,” over the upcoming holiday season, included a donation from Bombas sock company after one of the security officers reached out to them, according to a Thursday news release from the Transportation Security Administration. The comfort care packs held toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, body lotions and other personal hygiene items.

“This group of officers is clearly dedicated not only to the TSA security mission, but also to the community in which they live during this time of hardships that so many are experiencing,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey.

Last year, the team collection for a local women’s shelter.

