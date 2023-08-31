Atlantic County officials are putting up a united front against a proposal that calls for housing migrants at Atlantic City International Airport.

The county Mayors Association was planning on passing a resolution and crafting a letter opposing the plan Thursday, according to its president, Absecon Mayor Kim Horton. State legislators, county officials and local mayors also are scheduled to hold a bipartisan news conference at 11 a.m. Friday at Fireman’s Memorial Plaza in Atlantic City to express their opposition to the plan. Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. is expected to join them.

The condemnation comes in response to a report Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s administration recommended the airport as a housing site for about 60,000 asylum seekers in New York City.

Atlantic City International was one of 11 federally owned properties recommended by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to help New York City officials transport migrants amid a plea for more assistance by Mayor Eric Adams, according to the report.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, wrote a letter to Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas opposing the plan, saying South Jersey resources could not handle the influx.

“This is their mess, they deal with it and leave South Jersey out of it,” Van Drew said. “Americans are struggling enough as it is to afford basic necessities, and now, rather than dealing with the problem, President Biden is destroying cities by overpopulating them with the influx of illegal immigrants. Just yesterday, 7,000 migrants crossed our southern border. This is completely out of hand, and South Jersey will not be responsible for dealing with this administration’s failures. I call on Governor Murphy to unequivocally reject this proposal.”

Asked to comment on the matter on his "Ask Governor Murphy" radio show, Murphy said he had not heard about the migrant housing plan from anyone in the federal government.

"I don’t see any scenario where we are going to be able to take in a program in AC or anywhere else in the state," Murphy said on the show, according to comments supplied by the Governor's Office. "We would need scale, an enormous amount of federal support, and resources."

Horton said Thursday the mayors organization can’t back the proposal, believing the airport and Atlantic County aren’t fit to handle an influx of migrants in need of special treatment.

“I just don’t see how this would work,” said Horton, a Democrat. “We have many of our residents here in Atlantic County that are displaced.”

Neither the White House nor the Department of Homeland Security immediately returned a request for comment.

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, a Republican, on Thursday was critical of Biden’s border policies, believing the U.S. had a stronger grip on migration under former President Donald Trump.

“They (the Biden administration) created the problem,” Levinson said. “Then they want everyone else to solve it.”

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, agreed, saying in a statement, “New Jersey should not be in the business of cleaning up Biden’s humanitarian crisis.”

Atlantic County has already been housing migrant children through the Juntos Program, an initiative run through the Center for Family Services that shelters unaccompanied children of immigrant families. They are housed at an undisclosed location in Northfield, Levinson said, adding not much information has been made public about the operation, which, he said, started under the Trump administration.

Both Horton and Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti, who is also a mayors association member and the group’s former leader, said they have not seen the letter referenced in the Bloomberg report.

Representatives of the association were working to prepare a Zoom meeting later Thursday to discuss the matter.

Jiampetti acknowledged the need to help migrants but said Atlantic County isn’t financially fit to do so.

“They deserve to get help, but there has to be a better solution than putting them at the Atlantic City airport,” said Jiampetti, a Democrat. “We, as a county, have not even fully recovered from COVID.”

Horton, in condemning the proposal, urged Washington to act to resolve long-standing immigration issues, saying federal lawmakers must act on passing immigration reform.

Since the spring of 2022, nearly 100,000 migrants have arrived in New York City seeking shelter. In early August, officials said New York City was sheltering more than 82,000 people, including nearly 30,000 children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.