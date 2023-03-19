ATLANTIC CITY — As a city teacher, Jennifer DeMario sees firsthand how vital the city’s parks are to local children.

Knowing that, she said, having a clean public park system is important to keeping the community appealing to locals and visitors.

That’s why the city is making stronger efforts to maintain them.

“I think that the kids and the people deserve something nice to have in their neighborhood,” said DeMario, a teacher at the Texas Avenue School from Egg Harbor Township, who was walking along Fairmount Avenue on Thursday while public works was cleaning the Texas Avenue playground.

The latest effort to clean up the city’s public parks builds on initiatives to improve their conditions over the past several years, in a bid to address residents’ concerns about their cleanliness and safety.

Weather permitting, public works will routinely clean 25 parks during the workweek, installing a cleanup schedule so each is visited at least once a week.

“It’s like a spring cleanup, getting it ready for the season,” said Public Works Superintendent Demetrius Hamlett, who was overseeing the crew Thursday morning.

The city has dealt with trying to keep its public spaces safe and clean, saying the latest drive to keep litter in cans and not scattered in the parks isn’t new.

“This is an ongoing issue the city has been dealing with,” city spokesperson Andrew Kramer said. “It’s a big reason why we started our Project Clean Community initiative last year, to encourage residents to do their part and take pride in their neighborhoods.”

That initiative aimed to promote clean neighborhoods by promoting personal responsibility through education and community involvement, according to the city’s website.

At the Texas Avenue playground, children have been enjoying new equipment installed between the basketball court and soccer field since last summer.

Marcial Montez said he’s been coming to the playground for about five years, typically to use the soccer fields. Over that time, he’s noticed work to keep the parks clean has paid off.

“We appreciate that,” said Montez, 33, of Ventnor. “Even me, I’m older now, but I still come out here and try to enjoy the park.”

Montez has seen a change in tidiness over the past two to three years.

“Sometimes, you’d see needles. Sometimes, you’d see condom wrappers and things like that all over the park,” Montez said.

Workers hit the Texas Avenue playground first on the Thursday schedule, starting there about 9 a.m. and later heading to the Boston Avenue park and Pete Pallitto Field and Playground near the bulkhead at Fairmount and Sovereign avenues.

At Texas Avenue, a roughly 10-person crew raked dead plants, used a leaf blower to clear sand and dirt from the entryway and spread out to find litter that missed the trash cans.

Hamlett has been a public works employee for 17 years and, previously being a parent to young children who use the parks, knows how important keeping the system clean means to the public.

“It (cleanup) helps an awful lot,” Hamlett said. “We have a couple of guys added to the crew, so we’ll be able to get out to all the parks.”

Kramer said the schedule will be in place for the foreseeable future.

“As long as it continues to be effective, we’ll continue sending our crews out,” Kramer said.

Teresa Ford lives downtown, seeing the parks fill up with people looking to enjoy themselves. She, too, believes keeping them maintained improves the community.

“I think it gives the opportunity for parents to bring their kids to a clean park,” Ford said.

Maria Ortiz, overall, sees stricter enforcement of rules as a way to keep the parks clean, saying she’s heard her grandchildren say they’ve seen drug use happening there.

She has 10 grandchildren between 1 and 16 years old, some of whom use the Texas Avenue playground.

Making the parks better is important for the community because of the children nearby who use them, she said. The Texas Avenue playground often is used by children who live in houses across the street, so unsafe public areas damage the neighborhood.

“They need to do something about it,” Ortiz said.

GALLERY: Atlantic City parks cleanup