Atlantic City inlet site of future offshore wind operations plant

ATLANTIC CITY — Ørsted, developer of the Ocean Wind project, the state’s first utility-scale offshore wind farm, is seeking environmental permits to build an operations and maintenance facility in Atlantic City’s inlet area.
The project is slated for 701 N. Delaware Ave. The company is seeking a state Coastal Area Facilities Review Act permit to build an in-water and marine support facility, replace a failing bulkhead, install moorings and floating docks and prepare the property to support loading and training cranes. An access platform marine fueling facilities, construction trailers and utilities are also part of the project.
The complete permit application can be reviewed at the Atlantic City Clerk’s office or by appointment at the NJDEP’s Trenton Office, COVID procedures permitting.
The company has said the base will “drive economic development by providing high skilled jobs during the 25+ year lifespan of the project.”
The offshore wind project is expected to provide clean energy to a half a million homes when it is operating.
Route 9 project in Ocean Township: Owners of more than 20-acre tract along Route 9 here are seeking environmental approvals to build a residential and commercial project that would include 99 market rate townhomes and 18 affordable rental housing unties, along with a 7,200-square-foot commercial building and parking lot.
The township has previously approved the project by Herman and Marsha Zell for the project, which would be built on 24 acres. The Coastal Area Facility Review Act (CAFRA) Individual Permit application will be decided by the state Department of Environmental Protection following a review and public comment period. Comments may be sent to the NJDEP, Land Use Regulation Program P.O. Box 420 501 E. State Street Trenton, NJ 08625-0420.
Hamilton Township vote on veterans tax exemption: Township committee will hold a public hearing Sept. 7 on an ordinance that would amend its taxation code to establish the qualifications under which local veterans and or their spouses would qualify for a “Totally Disabled Veterans Property Tax Exemption.”
Upper Township watershed management plan: The township recently awarded a one-year, $17,222 contract to the Coastal Research Center at Stockton University for development of a township-wide watershed management plan. Watershed management plans are designed to address water quality issues through an assessment of causes and sources of pollution, and allow communities to process restoration and protection of these resources, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
CRDA seeks bids for project: The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is seeking bids for the redevelopment of the former John Brooks Recovery Center at 1307 Pacific Ave.
The CRDA purchased the recovery Center’s resort properties for $4.1 million as part of process that allowed the addiction center to move to the mainland.
In January, the center opened its new detox center as part of its $15 million residential treatment facility in Mays Landing.
Proposals are due to CRDA by Sept. 16.
