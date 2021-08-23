Atlantic City inlet site of future offshore wind operations plant

The township has previously approved the project by Herman and Marsha Zell for the project, which would be built on 24 acres. The Coastal Area Facility Review Act (CAFRA) Individual Permit application will be decided by the state Department of Environmental Protection following a review and public comment period. Comments may be sent to the NJDEP, Land Use Regulation Program P.O. Box 420 501 E. State Street Trenton, NJ 08625-0420.

Hamilton Township vote on veterans tax exemption: Township committee will hold a public hearing Sept. 7 on an ordinance that would amend its taxation code to establish the qualifications under which local veterans and or their spouses would qualify for a “Totally Disabled Veterans Property Tax Exemption.”

Upper Township watershed management plan: The township recently awarded a one-year, $17,222 contract to the Coastal Research Center at Stockton University for development of a township-wide watershed management plan. Watershed management plans are designed to address water quality issues through an assessment of causes and sources of pollution, and allow communities to process restoration and protection of these resources, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.