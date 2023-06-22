ATLANTIC CITY — The new leaders of the Atlantic City Housing Authority have been interviewing candidates for important leadership roles in the agency, Executive Director Matt Doherty said at Thursday's board meeting.

"Tom and I have diligently been interviewing for CFO, human resources director, director of maintenance, management specialist and contract administrator," Doherty said of himself and Chief Operating Officer Tom Sahlin. "These are five very important posts that are now vacant."

He hopes to have the positions filled soon, he said.

Once the director of maintenance is hired, the authority will begin advertising for more maintenance workers, Doherty said.

"We anticipate the next 30-60 days to be a transition period where we staff up," Doherty said. "We would love to employ folks who live in Housing Authority buildings or in Atlantic City (in maintenance). These are good jobs, with good pay, health insurance, dental and a pension."

There are now 12 maintenance workers on staff, and Doherty hopes to add 10 more "to start to improve services to residents. Right now we are not doing a very good job."

The board also voted to rescind emergency declarations and contracts at its Thursday meeting, and discussed ways to get needed services to tenants outside the emergency route.

The meeting was the second in-person board meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

New Atlantic City Housing Authority director faces problems head on ATLANTIC CITY — The new executive director at the troubled Atlantic City Housing Authority k…

Work on testing gas lines, remediating mold and fighting pest infestations had to stop earlier this month at Stanley Holmes Village and the eight other complexes owned by the Housing Authority.

Contractors were working under emergency contracts, and the authority has been told by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development it must now move to awarding regular contracts, Doherty said.

"Our goal is to have contractors starting to come online mid-July," he said of those hired under standard competitive contracts.

The process for awarding regular contracts takes longer than for emergency contracts but assures competitive bidding.

Doherty said he has been working with HUD's Newark office and with Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s administration to figure out ways of getting contractors in the short term, until they can properly be procured for the long term.

"We are also working with the Fire Department on the gas monitoring under the buildings," Doherty said.

Doherty has been on the job about a month, and some of the emergency contracts were negotiated by his predecessor, interim part-time Executive Director John Clarke, who is also executive director of the New Brunswick Housing Authority and runs the Princeton Housing Authority on an interim basis.

Clarke, who continues as a consultant with the Atlantic City Housing Authority, had put out regular contracts for some work, like bedbug extermination, while those for elevator maintenance and repair predate him. That work will continue, Doherty said.

HUD rejects emergency contracts for Atlantic City Housing Authority work ATLANTIC CITY — Work on testing gas lines, remediating mold and fighting pest infestations h…

But work on the gas lines at Stanley Holmes, and on eradicating rodent and roach infestations and mold intrusions, was only put out under emergency contracts, so it must stop until regular contracts can be obtained.

It is unclear why regular contracts were not negotiated for all services at some point in Clarke's tenure, which started in August.

South Jersey Legal Services is suing the authority over conditions at Stanley Holmes Village and has serious concerns about how the work stoppage will affect residents.

The city declared an emergency at Stanley Holmes Village in October, when the heating and hot water systems failed, and the authority was unable to continue providing trash pickup and other services.

The heating system has since been stabilized, and the city had provided trash pickup for some time.