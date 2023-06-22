ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority is expected to rescind emergency declarations and contracts at its Thursday meeting, and discuss ways to get needed services to tenants outside the emergency route.

The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the authority's office building at 901 Arctic Ave. It will be the second in-person board meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Work on testing gas lines, remediating mold and fighting pest infestations had to stop earlier this month at Stanley Holmes Village and the eight other complexes owned by the Housing Authority.

Contractors were working under emergency contracts, and the authority must now move to awarding regular contracts, Executive Director Matt Doherty said then.

The authority is funded and overseen by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, which wants contracts to be awarded on a nonemergent basis. That process takes longer but assures competitive bidding.

Doherty has been on the job about a month, and some of the emergency contracts were negotiated by his predecessor, interim part-time Executive Director John Clarke, who is also executive director of the New Brunswick Housing Authority and runs the Princeton Housing Authority on an interim basis.

Clarke, who continues as a consultant with the Atlantic City Housing Authority, had put out regular contracts for some work, like bedbug extermination, while those for elevator maintenance and repair predate him. That work will continue, Doherty said.

But work on the gas lines at Stanley Holmes, and on eradicating rodent and roach infestations and mold intrusions, was only put out under emergency contracts, so it must stop until regular contracts can be obtained.

It is unclear why regular contracts were not negotiated for all services at some point in Clarke's tenure, which started in August.

South Jersey Legal Services is suing the authority over conditions at Stanley Holmes Village and has serious concerns about how the work stoppage will affect residents.

Doherty had three major goals for the summer: increase communication with residents, test and replace all problem gas lines, and replace the ancient boilers and underground pipes for heat and hot water with an on-demand tankless system powered by gas.

He had hoped HUD would allow the new heating system to be installed on an emergency basis.

"We ran it up the flagpole for HUD," Doherty said. "HUD said no."

There are also old gas lines that need to be tested and replaced if more leaks are found.

Twelve of 31 buildings at Stanley Holmes were found to have leaks, and those gas lines have been replaced, Doherty said then.

Requests for proposal will be going out soon for regular contracts to handle that work, he said.

Only one emergency contract is being allowed to continue, he said. That is for eradicating black mold in scattered sites buildings, which are single-family and townhome developments around town.

The city declared an emergency at Stanley Holmes Village in October, when the heating and hot water systems failed, and the authority was unable to continue providing trash pickup and other services.

The heating system has since been stabilized, and the city had provided trash pickup for some time.