Atlantic City Housing Authority to begin $15.4 million renovation of Buzby Village next month

ATLANTIC CITY — The redevelopment of one of the resort's oldest apartment complexes will start next month, Denise Gordy, interim executive director for the city's Housing Authority said Monday.
Beginning Sept. 29, Buzby Village, a 126-unit complex off of West End Avenue near the Ventnor border, will undergo a series of major renovations that are projected to last around 14 months.
Buzby is just one of the locations the Housing Authority plans to rehabilitate in its effort to address aging public housing across the resort. The redevelopment of Stanley Holmes Village in the Third Ward is set to begin in 2023.
Redevelopment is vital to the overall improvement of the resort, Gordy said.
"The Atlantic City Housing Authority’s mission is to serve as a leader in strengthening and enhancing the quality of life for all of our residents, and we strive to support and empower individuals and families in many ways," Gordy said. "The redevelopment of Walter J. Buzby Homes is one step toward the fulfillment of this mission and will provide safe, supportive housing to our Atlantic City community."
Almost every inch of Buzby, which was built in 1953, will receive an upgrade. This includes new roofs, windows, appliances, flooring, cabinets, lighting, central heating and cooling systems for each unit, front porches, bathrooms, doors, security systems, technologically advanced front and back door lock systems, an upgraded playground, structural reinforcements to the buildings, landscaping plans and signs.
The Housing Authority is working with The Michaels Organization, a Camden affordable housing developer, to complete the project, which will cost approximately $15.4 million.
"The project sources include a construction loan and permanent loan from New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, low income housing tax credit equity syndicated by Berkadia Tax Credit Services, a soft mortgage from Atlantic City Housing Authority and deferred development fee," Gordy said in an email Monday.
Nick Cangelosi, vice president of the Michaels Organization, said they are ecstatic for the project.
"It's in absolute need of investment and we're so excited to be working closely with the city and the housing authority," Cangelosi said. "We’ve had numerous meetings with residents over the summer where we showed them flooring samples, appliance selections, paint swatches, and just to see the smiles on their faces, it's really terrific."
While each unit is being rehabbed, residents will be provided with either temporary relocation off site or will be moved into a vacant unit on site for the duration of the renovation, which is about three weeks, Gordy said. All costs for relocation will be covered by the Housing Authority and The Michaels Organization.
One of the most crucial parts of the project will be the renovations made to the community center. The location will be transformed into a full-service resiliency center that will allow residents to access necessities if a flood were to occur, Gordy said.
The center will be powered by a natural gas generator so residents can access heating and cooling services, showers and charging stations for necessary equipment such as computers, oxygen machines and other apparatuses.
"The building's piling and support systems will be structurally reinforced and the first floor construction materials will be largely water resilient such as the flooring and foundation systems," Gordy said.
In addition to Buzby, the Housing Authority will rehabilitate Stanley Holmes Village beginning in 2023.
The 420-unit village on Adriatic Avenue was built in 1937 and expanded in 1951.
The public housing project will begin after the choice neighborhood process, which included a two-year, $450,000 planning grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, is completed in December 2022, former Executive Director Tom Hannon said previously.
The planning grant, which was awarded to the authority in December 2020, will allow the authority to create a redevelopment plan for the village and the Westside neighborhood.
In May 2019, the authority selected Michaels Organization, of Camden, as its co-development partner for the project.
In April, Atlantic City City Council approved a land exchange agreement for the authority to receive two large parcels in the inlet section of the resort.
Residents of Stanley Holmes Village will be relocated to these parcels while many of the original units are demolished.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.