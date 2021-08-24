Atlantic City Housing Authority to begin $15.4 million renovation of Buzby Village next month

The Housing Authority is working with The Michaels Organization, a Camden affordable housing developer, to complete the project, which will cost approximately $15.4 million.

"The project sources include a construction loan and permanent loan from New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, low income housing tax credit equity syndicated by Berkadia Tax Credit Services, a soft mortgage from Atlantic City Housing Authority and deferred development fee," Gordy said in an email Monday.

Nick Cangelosi, vice president of the Michaels Organization, said they are ecstatic for the project.

"It's in absolute need of investment and we're so excited to be working closely with the city and the housing authority," Cangelosi said. "We’ve had numerous meetings with residents over the summer where we showed them flooring samples, appliance selections, paint swatches, and just to see the smiles on their faces, it's really terrific."

While each unit is being rehabbed, residents will be provided with either temporary relocation off site or will be moved into a vacant unit on site for the duration of the renovation, which is about three weeks, Gordy said. All costs for relocation will be covered by the Housing Authority and The Michaels Organization.