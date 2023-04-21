ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority has announced new leadership as reports of health and safety issues at its communities continue to surface and as a legal battle over conditions at one of its complexes unfolds in court.

Matthew Doherty is set to become the Housing Authority's next executive director, and Thomas Sahlin was named chief operating officer.

Doherty most recently served as the leader of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, a role he left in January 2022. Sahlin is the executive director of the Asbury Park Housing Authority, a job he has held since at least 2018.

The announcements came Thursday evening during a special meeting of the authority's Board of Commissioners. A few minutes after the meeting began, the board went into closed session for two hours. When they returned to the public, the commissioners approved two resolutions “to extend an offer of employment” to Doherty and Sahlin, and “authorize the interim Executive Director John Clarke and labor counsel” to finalize the terms.

Doherty was the mayor of Belmar, Monmouth County, from 2011 through April 2018, and then in July of that year, he became the executive director of CRDA. His start at CRDA, a state authority that oversees development in Atlantic City’s Tourism District, coincided with an uptick in salary to $175,000.

Under his tenure, CRDA continued sending dollars to the Atlantic City Police Department to fund Class II and neighborhood coordination officers, supported improvements to Gardner’s Basin and the development of the Orange Loop district, and helped fuel multiple initiatives at the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City. It also provided more than $13 million to Stockton University for its Atlantic City dorm expansion, and subsidized food distribution sites during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But CRDA also had noteworthy failures while Doherty was at the helm. An investigation by The Press of Atlantic City and ProPublica found the agency’s Vacant Rooming House Conversion Project resulted in the displacement of dozens of low-income residents and fell short on its goals to reduce blight, improve the city’s housing stock and expand affordable housing.

Doherty did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Last fall, he defended the rooming house project, telling The Press he did not believe CRDA’s rooming house purchases incentivized landlords to evict tenants and that “the benefits to eliminating the blighted properties and then working with private developers to get them back on the tax rolls as useful properties will reap dividends for generations to come in Atlantic City.”

A separate CRDA project, which would have sent at least $18.7 million to the developer of a full-service ShopRite grocery store, fell apart in late 2022, a year after a ceremonial groundbreaking announced the development. Earlier this year, under new executive director Sean Pattwell, CRDA reissued the request for proposals for the supermarket.

Sahlin, who is still listed as the Asbury Park Housing Authority leader on its website, did not return messages left with that office. According to local news reports, Sahlin had acted as interim leader of both the Long Branch and Asbury Park housing authorities for several months, and then in June 2018, he was hired as the Asbury Park Housing Authority’s permanent executive director.

The Atlantic City Housing Authority's front office announcement comes six months after Mayor Marty Small Sr. declared an emergency at the authority, which oversees eight communities and dozens of sites scattered across the city. The Mayor’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment on the new hires. In an October news conference, he criticized the agency for “deplorable and horrific” conditions at Stanley Holmes Village, including broken elevators and laundry room equipment, rising mounds of uncollected garbage and infestations. The city has handled trash collection since then, but its service agreement with the Housing Authority is set to expire April 27.

"ACHA has not reached out to us yet for services beyond that date," according to Andrew Kramer, spokesperson for Atlantic City.

South Jersey Legal Services filed a lawsuit against the Housing Authority in November over those issues, as well as a lack of heat and hot water, and gas pipe concerns at Stanley Holmes. The nonprofit legal advocacy organization is representing 87 residents.

Residents at other Housing Authority properties have also reported that they have lost heat and hot water, and gas line issues. In Charles P. Jeffries Tower, home to elderly and disabled residents, tenants have complained about black mold and infestations. The Housing Authority purchasing agent during a board meeting last month said "significant emergencies are still taking place" at several of the agency's communities.

The resolutions extending job offers to Doherty and Sahlin were unanimously approved by the five Housing Authority commissioners in attendance, Chair Stephanie Marshall, who also serves on City Council; Vice Chair Eli Gbayee; Geoff Dorsey; Rosetta Johnson, and Dr. Natalie Devonish. Two other board commissioners, Patricia Tweedle and Emteaj Hossain, were not present at the Thursday meeting.