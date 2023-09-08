ATLANTIC CITY — Two weeks after the new Atlantic City Housing Authority executive director slammed the agency for its procurement practices, the authority board is now preparing to remove Matthew Doherty from his leadership role — just four months after he began.

In a special meeting of the board, member Geoff Dorsey introduced a motion to “terminate the contract for convenience,” and board Chair Stephanie Marshall seconded the motion. Charmaine Hall, who joined the board earlier this summer, was the sole no vote. Along with Dorsey and Marshall, board members Natalie Devonish and Rosetta Johnson approved the motion. Board member Eli Gbayee joined the meeting, which took place over Zoom, after the vote had taken place.

There was no discussion of the matter, despite questions from Hall.

“I want to know, what are their motives?” she asked. Marshall quickly shut down Hall’s efforts. At least two Housing Authority employees asked to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting, but Marshall denied them.

“If any employees have any concerns, they can reach out to counsel,” she said.

The meeting lasted just 25 minutes.

At least one city official criticized the board for its actions.

“This board needs to be dissolved, whether it goes into receivership with the federal government or another housing authority takes over,” Councilman Bruce Weekes said after the meeting. “They’ve demonstrated they cannot run this thing properly. ...They can fire a guy and all this other stuff, but they can’t make sure the residents are okay.”

For years there was bad management and the board was quiet about it, he said, “then you bring someone in and get rid of him a few months later? … How are you going to attract talent? You are going to scare people off.”

Atlantic City Housing Authority consultant exits New Brunswick job John Clarke, who has been an interim part-time executive director and consultant for the Atlantic City Housing Authority, has retired from his job leading New Brunswick's housing authority, he said Thursday.

Doherty said the board’s action was retaliation, following his scathing statement comments at the Aug. 24 board meeting.

“What happened today was clearly retribution against me for bringing to light the dysfunction of the Housing Authority, and how that dysfunction is negatively impacting the residents that we serve,” Doherty said after the meeting. He was particularly concerned with what he called “financial wrongdoing in procurement.”

During the previous board meeting Aug. 24, Doherty blamed Jerry Volpe, a consultant who has served as the agency’s qualified purchasing agent since August 2022, for the poor conditions at the roughly 420-unit Stanley Holmes Village off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. At that time, Doherty said Volpe failed to put bids out for repairs to the heat and hot water system.

Volpe declined to comment at the meeting, but Marshall defended him and said he helped the agency through “dark times.” Billing invoices obtained via public records request show the Housing Authority paid Volpe’s firm at least $402,000 in the past year, as well as additional funds to reimburse his company for fees and expenses.

Although Doherty received a RICE notice ahead of the meeting, he said he expected a discussion on the scope of his responsibilities, not termination.

“I’m going to work tomorrow,” Doherty said. “We have have an important meeting tomorrow regarding the heat and hot water at Stanley Holmes Village.”

Doherty was championed in getting the job by Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who died last month.

“The lieutenant governor was a mentor to me. We talked about the Housing Authority and its problems back in December, when this job was posted,” Doherty said. “She encouraged me to apply. She was a tremendous, great woman.”

He joined the Housing Authority in May, replacing John Clarke, who had been serving as interim executive director since August 2022. A month after Doherty took over, HUD forced a work stoppage when it canceled the local agency’s most recent emergency contracts, saying it had failed to follow proper procurement practices. It halted the repairs already underway at Stanley Holmes. Since workers walked off the job in early June, Stanley Holmes residents have continued to report interruptions to their hot water, and at least one tenant has been without a functioning shower and sink in her home. And residents continued to express worries over the potential for gas leaks — concerns that proved true last week as more were uncovered.

Atlantic City Housing Authority spent nearly $500K on leadership consultants The Atlantic City Housing Authority spent nearly a half-million dollars on two administrative consultants over the past year and continued to keep them on the payroll through the summer despite the addition of new permanent staff in the same roles.

In the roughly nine months that Clarke served as the interim executive director in Atlantic City, he worked fewer than 20 hours per week in 31 out of 38 weeks on the job. His proposal said he would dedicate at least 20 hours per week to the agency. While heading Atlantic City’s agency, he also led two other public housing authorities. He resigned from his full-time executive director position at the New Brunswick Housing Authority earlier this month, though he continues to serve as the interim executive director of the Princeton Housing Authority, where he is under agreement through March 1, 2024.

Clarke had taken over in Atlantic City from Denise Gordy, who had also served as an interim leader for about a year. She left the agency earlier this year and subsequently sued the Housing Authority. In the whistleblower lawsuit, she claimed she was demoted last year after raising concerns about improper billing and procurement practices at the agency. Court documents also said the Housing Authority is under investigation for fraud.

The step to remove Doherty comes as the authority continues to face a myriad of issues, including periodic disruptions to the heat and hot water system, and gas leaks at Stanley Holmes. Nearly 90 Stanley Holmes residents filed a lawsuit against their landlord late last year over what they described as unsafe and unsanitary conditions in their homes. After months of delays, the authority late last week submitted its “preliminary” plan for repairs at Stanley Holmes to the Atlantic County Superior Court.