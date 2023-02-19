ATLANTIC CITY — Weeks after city inspectors found hundreds of health and safety violations at Stanley Holmes Village, the Atlantic City Housing Authority has not provided required written reports on what it has done to address them.

The city must rely on municipal court to force compliance, Director of Licensing and Inspection Dale Finch said Friday.

"There are still maintenance issues such as infestations of roaches, mice and mold intrusion," Finch said. "Leaking water and toilet issues have not been resolved. They have ordered some stoves and some have been replaced, but they are claiming a supply issue."

On Thursday, Municipal Court Judge Henry L. Warner toured the aging complex with Finch and others to see conditions for himself, Finch said.

And on Tuesday, the judge will have a phone conference with the lawyers to determine what happens next.

"We have felt encouraged the Housing Authority has done some things to address the problems. The heat has continued to stay on," South Jersey Legal Services’ Housing Preservation and Community Development Coordinator Olga Pomar said Friday. "Some have gotten new stoves and ovens."

South Jersey Legal Services is representing 87 families who live in Stanley Holmes Village and are suing over conditions there.

She accompanied the judge and Finch on the tour Thursday.

But she said the Housing Authority still has not provided specifics on when problems will get fixed.

"The frustrating thing is there are no specifics about exactly what it's done, what its plans are or any sense of deadlines about when things will get done," Pomar said. "We're just asked to wait."

The Housing Authority's part-time interim executive director, John Clarke, did not respond to questions.

The authority still hasn't provided specific information about the safety of gas lines at the complex, Pomar said, even though a Superior Court judge has ordered it do so.

"They tell us they don't know of any leaks, no repairs are needed now, but there have been so many problems with the gas system," Pomar said. "We want a more comprehensive investigation and verification that the system is safe."

There is still no system for recording and responding to residents' complaints, she said.

The Housing Authority is overseen by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, which is supposed to inspect units regularly. But HUD has regularly given the complex a passing grade in its inspections in spite of also finding hundreds of violations.

In October the city stepped in with an emergency declaration and began providing some services such as trash pickup after the Housing Authority was unable to keep providing them. HUD had restricted the authority's ability to spend money because of concerns about how its finances were handled.

City inspectors accessed 320 units in December. They could not get access to 95, Finch said at the time.

Inspectors found 220 had infestations of mice, roaches and bed bugs; 106 had mold; 67 still had heating issues, even though overall the heat is now working in the complex; 60 had a stove or oven malfunction; 57 had nonworking smoke detectors, and 51 had nonworking carbon monoxide detectors; 45 had hot water temperatures below what they should be, and 20 had refrigerator problems.

"They have promised they have major contractors on site to do what has to be done with roaches and mice and so forth," Finch said.

At a court hearing Feb. 8, the judge asked for explanations from the authority about why it has not provided the information, and gave it until Feb. 13 to do so.

Finch said what he got was vague.

"It just said they are getting contractors doing this and doing that," Finch said.

"The heat and hot water issue at this point is kind of resolved, but of course it hasn't been very cold," Finch said. The authority has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars fixing three old boilers that had failed, leaving most of the complex without reliable heat and hot water from October through December.

"We’re doing all we can as a city, and we have our limitations and limited responsibilities by statute. I think we have gone way above just to help this thing along," Finch said.

"The residents were very glad to see us," Finch said. "They need relief."