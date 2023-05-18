ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority is "a mess" the new executive director told residents of the troubled Stanley Holmes Village Wednesday night, and vowed to make changes to improve residents lives.

"To solve a problem you have to recognize there is a problem. The Housing Authority in Atlantic City is a mess," Executive Director Matt Doherty told the crowd of more than 100 residents of the troubled Stanley Holmes Village at the All Wars Memorial Building.

In the the job less than two weeks, he described problems with the maintenance and Section 8 voucher departments, which he said he is addressing.

After the city declared an emergency at Stanley Holmes in October over the authority's inability to provide many basic services, and the 420-unit complex going without heat and hot water for much of the Fall, the city inspected the units and found hundreds of health and safety violations, including pest infestations and mold intrusions.

"It has gotten that way over years. It's been burden ... you, the customers, the residents had to bear that. We are looking to rectify that," Doherty said.

But he said the authority cannot give anyone Section 8 vouchers to move to privately owned housing and still get a government rental subsidy, as the board had promised last Fall.

"The authority at this point has zero Section 8 vouchers," Doherty said. "We are gong to work to get vouchers in the future."

Until the authority improves the way it runs, it cannot get more vouchers, Doherty said.

The decades-old boilers that have failed repeatedly, leaving residents without heat and hot water for days or even weeks, will be replaced this summer with hot-water-on-demand systems, Doherty said.

"Hot water and heat is all going to be replaced by a system that does not rely on those big, giant old boilers anymore. We are not pouring any more money down that drain," Doherty said. "We are going to go to a system composed of tankless hot water heaters in each building, servicing each apartment in that building. All this will happen in the summer."

The goal is to have everything done by the end of August, test the system in September and be ready for the heating season Oct. 1, he said.

Resident Katysha Harris asked when the complex will be demolished and replaced, as has been planned for and discussed for years.

Doherty said that isn't likely to happen for years.

"Right now the whole focus of the authority is Oct. 1, to make sure the gas lines, heat and hot water are done," Doherty said.

Doherty, former executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, also said no one will be forced to move in order to rehabilitate their units.

"If you voluntarily choose to relocate ... while we clean, get rid of mold and other problems, we will pay for you to leave. If you want to move back you can move back to same unit and we will pay to move you back," Doherty said.

Some in the audience asked him to put that promise into writing, which he said he would.

"The new executive director is someone I believe strongly in," said Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, whose third ward includes Stanley Holmes. "When he was with CRDA we worked strongly together. ... I believe we are going to have a better Stanley."

Doherty said he will prioritize hiring more maintenance workers, but first he has to hire a director of maintenance to run the department properly.

"I know this last week I have gotten many calls from variety of people saying things are not getting done," Doherty said.

They call the maintenance department and can't get help, he said.

"We are going to address that," Doherty said.

He said many gas lines have been replaced and are being tested now, and more will be replaced.

"It’s on us … to prove to you and show you by our actions that our words are true and you can see it yourself and feel it there is going to be progress for folks here at Stanley," Doherty said.