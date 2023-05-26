Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ATLANTIC CITY — The board of the Atlantic City Housing Authority met Thursday evening and hired a contractor on an emergency basis to handle mold remediation in Stanley Holmes Village, after another company felt unsafe working there.

"We currently have a contractor called All Risk, said new Executive Director Matt Doherty. "They have informed us they will not perform any services at Stanley Holmes Village. Because of that we are required to bring another contractor on who will."

After the meeting, Doherty said All Risk felt unsafe there after a shooting in April.

The new contractor will be hired without a bidding process under emergency rules, he said.

It was the first in-person authority meeting since COVID-19 struck in 2020.

The board also authorized hiring a contractor to deal with hazardous waste found in one unit of Jeffries Tower.

Doherty said after the meeting he did not know what the waste was, but the cost was minimal at about $1,500.

Jeffries Tower is a 17-floor building in the Inlet section of the city, where residents have complained of water leaks, mold intrusions and pest infestations, and more.

Stanley Holmes Village is a 420-unit public housing development off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Bacharach boulevards.

Residents there were without heat and hot water last fall, and plans call for a complete replacement of the aged boilers that service the complex.

There was no report given at the meeting about the many projects going on at various Housing Authority developments around the city.

The authority owns and operates nine complexes.

After an executive session, the board approved giving Doherty the ability to hire and fire personnel as well as manage them.

It also passed a resolution to direct legal counsel to send a letter to the city asking that Commissioner Emteaj Hossain be removed from the board "for a violation of the bylaws."

After the meeting, Doherty said Hossain had missed three meetings in a row.

Doherty has said he is hiring a new chief financial officer as well as a new director of maintenance, who will hire new maintenance workers.

The board recognized Patricia Tweedle for her service as a member from December 2015 to April 2023. She is being replaced by Libby Wells, president of the First Ward Civic Association, Doherty said.