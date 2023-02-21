ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority was fined $10,000 Tuesday and given until March 14 to fix outstanding violations of city code at the aged Stanley Holmes Village public housing complex, a city official said.

Municipal Court Judge Henry L. Warner issued the fine Tuesday, said Dale Finch, director of licensing and inspection for the city.

"He sent a message to them, I believe," Finch said.

Stephanie Marshall, president of the Housing Authority board of directors, had no comment Tuesday.

"I have not yet gotten a report," Marshall said about Tuesday's court action.

Part-time interim Executive Director John Clarke has not responded to several days of text questions about the situation. Finch said Clarke did not participate in Tuesday's court session, but the Housing Authority was represented by an attorney.

If issues such as infestations of roaches, bed bugs and mice and mold intrusion are not fixed by March 14, the city will begin issuing summonses for each unit, Finch said.

"If there are 100 units (with outstanding problems), we will issue 100 summonses," Finch said.

On Thursday, Warner toured the aging complex with Finch and others to see conditions for himself.

The Housing Authority is an independent agency that reports to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, which is supposed to inspect complexes and make sure they are in good repair.

But despite finding hundreds of health and safety violations in its latest inspection, HUD gave Stanley Holmes a passing grade.

The city went into almost all 420 units at the aging public housing complex on an emergency basis in early December and issued eight summonses for violations of city code after inspectors found 220 units had infestations of mice, roaches and bed bugs; 106 had mold; 67 had heating issues; 60 had a stove or oven malfunction; 57 had nonworking smoke detectors, 51 had nonworking carbon monoxide detectors, 45 had hot water temperatures below what they should be, and 20 had refrigerator problems.

Stanley Holmes residents still waiting for November rent refunds ATLANTIC CITY — Residents of the public housing complex Stanley Holmes Village, who went wit…

The judge dismissed three summonses that related to lack of heat and hot water, since the boilers that supply heat and hot water have since been fixed, Finch said.

That left five summonses related to infestations, mold, non-working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, non-working stoves, ovens and refrigerators; and plumbing issues, Finch said.

"It was a $2,000 fine for each," Finch said, or a total of $10,000 plus court costs.

The attorney for the Housing Authority told the judge he wasn't sure the March 14 deadline could be met, Finch said.

"If it takes seven days a week by the firms who are going to do the treatments, so be it," Finch said.

The Housing Authority still has not provided the city with any written reports on which units have had issues addressed, but it does seem that some have had broken smoke detectors and stoves replaced, Finch said.

Stanley Holmes Village residents seek refunds over broken stoves, refrigerators ATLANTIC CITY — The property manager at Stanley Holmes Village asked the Atlantic City Housi…

"There has been no documentation, no written follow through with reports or anything," Finch said. "The lack of effort or cooperation from Mr. Clarke as acting director of the Housing Authority, it's just disturbing."

The authority is also being sued by a group of 87 residents represented by South Jersey Legal Services in Atlantic County Superior Court over conditions at Stanley Holmes Village.

In that case, Atlantic County Superior Court Judge John C. Porto has required the Housing Authority to provide information on inspections, assessments and work performed on gas lines as well as heating and hot water systems.

Olga Pomar, housing preservation and community development coordinator for South Jersey Legal Services, has said the Housing Authority still has not provided specifics on when problems will get fixed.

The authority has said supply chain issues have prevented it from getting all of the supplies it needs to fix the problems.

Until January it was also under HUD's "zero threshold" status, which meant it had to get HUD approval to spend any money because of HUD's concerns over its financial management.

Latest HUD inspection gave Stanley Holmes Village a passing grade ATLANTIC CITY — The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development gave Stanley Holmes …

Finch said he was grateful the judge toured the complex.

"Whether it is supply chain or HUD's zero tolerance, it doesn't matter," Finch said. "You can't have people living in those conditions."