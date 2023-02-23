ATLANTIC CITY — A massive amount of work is underway to fix hundreds of health and safety violations at the 420-unit Stanley Holmes Village public housing complex, Atlantic City Housing Authority staff and board members said during a meeting Thursday.

"I'm no longer feeling like I’m stressed," said Stanley Holmes Manager Deirdre Brock during the Zoom meeting. "We have contractors on site daily working on plumbing and making sure there are no sewer or heating issues."

Board Chair Stephanie Marshall said the goal of the board is to meet the March 14 deadline for fixing code violations for which the city issued summonses.

A municipal judge this week fined the authority $10,000 and gave it until the above date to fix outstanding mold and infestation issues.

A group of tenants is also suing the authority in Atlantic County Superior Court over conditions.

"We are attacking this thing as aggressively as humanly possible," Purchasing Agent Jerry Volpe said. "Significant progress has been made in the last couple of weeks."

He said work has been done on mold remediation, replacing gas and water lines, and replacing broken appliances like stoves and refrigerators.

Outside maintenance workers have also been brought in, Volpe said.

"A significant number of contractors have been retained on an emergency basis pursuant to the emergency declaration from the city ... and from commissioners," Volpe said.

In October, Mayor Marty Small Sr. declared an emergency over conditions at Stanley Holmes, which at the time included a lack of heat and hot water. The Housing Authority was also without a trash contract, and the city stepped in to provide trash pickup on an emergency basis.

"We are doing other work at other properties at the same time under the emergency declaration," Volpe said.

Marshall said the board is bringing in a consultant to take over reporting to the city on progress made on the violations and dealing with meeting the judge's requirements.

"We did not want to put that on you or other staff members," Marshall told Brock.

Brock also said tenants' credits for November rent, which the board voted in December to award because of lack of heating that month, have now been processed.

"They started to go out yesterday," she said of credit notices.

A list of rodent complaints has been sent to an extermination company, Brock said.

"With the help of Durwood Pinkett, our project manager overseeing contractors, I think Stanley Holmes is going to be OK," Brock said. "We still have a long way to go."

The board is still vetting applicants for the full-time executive director position, said attorney Joseph Manfredi.

"We are moving forward to the second round of interviews," Manfredi said. "I hope to make a full report to the board in upcoming weeks."

The Housing Authority is now led by part-time interim Executive Director John Clarke, who is also the full-time executive director of the New Brunswick Housing Authority and is acting as interim executive director at the Princeton Housing Authority.

The board on Thursday also approved resolutions to award the following annual contracts as a result of bids:

$260,000 to Volpe's company Governance & Fiscal Affairs LLC for qualified purchasing agent services

$250,000 to Manfredi & Pellechio for special legal services

A blanket purchase agreement with Home Depot USA Inc. for general maintenance supplies and materials, under a state contract

A blanket purchase agreement with HD Supply Inc. for general maintenance supplies and materials, under the federal supply schedule of the General Services Administration

$250,000 to Anchor Pest Control for bedbug treatment services

$200,000 for landscaping to Scenic View Landscaping

$175,000 to Whitfield Snyder Enterprises for boiler maintenance and repair

"What’s occurred between October and now, and continues to occur, is 15 years of work that could have, would have and should have been done," Clarke said of work on the three massive boilers that service all 420 units at Stanley Holmes.

"Not just at Stanley but every single site didn’t have preventative maintenance," Clarke said. "This contract here puts in place that process; now it will occur going forward."