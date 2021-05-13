Atlantic City Housing Authority approves one-month rent credit for tenants at Stanley Holmes Village

ATLANTIC CITY — All tenants at Stanley Holmes Village will receive a one-month rent credit due to the recent issues with heat and hot water in the units, the city's housing authority announced.
During an authority meeting Thursday night, the board approved a resolution for all current tenants to receive a rent abatement due to the "temporary interruption of heat and hot water."
This ruling comes one week after Councilman Kaleem Shabazz called for a four-month rent credit for residents.
"I'm appalled by the ongoing saga at Stanley Holmes Village as tenants continue to pay their full rent only to live in horrible conditions," Shabazz said in a prepared statement on May 5. "Additionally, it appears the heat may have been shut off before the May 1 deadline, which is provided for under state law."
Shabazz addressed the authority Thursday.
"It's not my intention to try and get someone punished or disciplined for the violation of the state law with the heat," Shabazz said. "But it is my job to make sure it does not happen again."
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, and Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick said they fully support Shabazz's proposal and condemned the alleged shut off of the heat.
"These residents are part of our community … to leave them without heat, (and) hot water, is inexcusable," Mazzeo said. "(Councilman) Shabazz, board members, residents of Stanley Holmes, we are here for you. We are here to push this up to the state if your city will not help fix these problems."
Executive Director Tom Hannon said the authority distributed fliers to residents that provided five different ways for residents to place maintenance requests and complaints. Fliers were also distributed last month to residents with the same contact information.
Hannon also said the authority will soon restart its inspection process and will be inspecting all 420 units at the village by July 4.
Shabazz has compiled a list of requests for the authority to act on in order to rectify the "cruel, unusual and even inhumane," living conditions at the village.
Shabazz wants the authority to:
- Establish a mechanism to provide rental credit for tenants
- Hire a consultant or utilize services of the Department of Community Affairs to develop a cogent and transparent plan for repairs
- Pass a resolution requiring that the state law regarding heat is followed by the administration
- Pass a resolution to allow for the residents’ council to meet with commissioners and the administration at least six times per year to hear and respond to concerns
- Pass a resolution whereby the administration uses multi-modes of communication regarding procedures, programs, plans and announcements that affect Stanley Holmes Village residents
- Pass a resolution allocating the residents’ council to receive necessary funds, as provided by federal mandate to increase their ability to enhance their level of operations
- Establish a semi-annual meeting schedule of Stanley Holmes Village tenants in order to hear and properly address tenants’ concerns
Concerns about the living conditions at the village have been apparent for years now, Shabazz said.
“I have held meetings at Stanley Holmes Village, fielding complaints of mold in the units,” Shabazz said last month. “We are painfully aware of the situation regarding heat and hot water, which has been a severe problem for years.”
Shabazz previously addressed the authority about the living conditions at a meeting on April 16.
The 420-unit village on Adriatic Avenue was built in 1937 and expanded in 1951, making it the oldest public housing complex in New Jersey.
The wheels of redevelopment will finally begin to turn after the Choice Neighborhood process, which included a two-year, $450,000 planning grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, is completed in December 2022.
The grant, which was awarded to the authority in December 2020, will allow the authority to create a redevelopment plan for the village and the Westside neighborhood.
In May 2019, the authority selected Michaels Organization, of Camden, as its co-development partner for the project.
City Council recently approved a land exchange agreement for the authority to receive two large parcels in the inlet section of the resort. Residents of Stanley Holmes Village will be relocated to these parcels while many of the original units are demolished.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority also recently approved the transfer of a parcel of land the Housing Authority owns on Massachusetts Avenue.
