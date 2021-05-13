Atlantic City Housing Authority approves one-month rent credit for tenants at Stanley Holmes Village

ATLANTIC CITY — All tenants at Stanley Holmes Village will receive a one-month rent credit due to the recent issues with heat and hot water in the units, the city's housing authority announced.

During an authority meeting Thursday night, the board approved a resolution for all current tenants to receive a rent abatement due to the "temporary interruption of heat and hot water."

This ruling comes one week after Councilman Kaleem Shabazz called for a four-month rent credit for residents.

"I'm appalled by the ongoing saga at Stanley Holmes Village as tenants continue to pay their full rent only to live in horrible conditions," Shabazz said in a prepared statement on May 5. "Additionally, it appears the heat may have been shut off before the May 1 deadline, which is provided for under state law."

Shabazz addressed the authority Thursday.

"It's not my intention to try and get someone punished or disciplined for the violation of the state law with the heat," Shabazz said. "But it is my job to make sure it does not happen again."

Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, and Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick said they fully support Shabazz's proposal and condemned the alleged shut off of the heat.