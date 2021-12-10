Atlantic City Housing Authority and The Michaels Organization break ground on Buzby Homes rehabilitation project

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority and The Michaels Organization broke ground Friday on a major rehabilitation effort for Buzby Homes, the 126-unit affordable housing community which has remained largely untouched since its construction in 1952.
The plans for the new Buzby Homes include new sustainability and flood resiliency designs, as well as job opportunities for Buzby and surrounding residents. Current Buzby management staff will be rehired when the $15.4 million project is completed, which is projected to be in March 2023.
While each unit is being rehabbed, residents will be provided with either temporary relocation off site or will be moved into a vacant unit on site for the duration of the renovation, which is about three weeks.
“Today is a great day for Buzby Homes residents,” said Mayor Marty Small Sr. “Over the past few decades, Buzby Homes has fallen into great disrepair, with serious issues that can no longer be addressed with a band-aid. This project is a major step forward in strengthening our City, and we applaud the Atlantic City Housing Authority and The Michaels Organization for not only renovating Buzby Homes with the comfort of residents in mind, but for ensuring that the renovations are built to withstand the unique coastal weather challenges we experience.”
