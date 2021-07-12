 Skip to main content
Atlantic City house fire displaces 7 people
Atlantic City house fire displaces 7 people

Fire in Atlantic City displaces 7 people

Seven people were displaced after a fire broke out in the walls of a bedroom at home on California Avenue Sunday morning. 

Photo provided by Fire Chief Scott Evans

 MOLLY SHELLY Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Seven people were displaced after a fire broke out early Sunday morning, Fire Chief Scott Evans said Monday.

Around 12:09 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a home at 115 N. California Ave for a report of a fire on the second floor.

The flames broke out inside of the walls of a bedroom and made its way into the ceiling and the attic, Evans said.

There were no injuries and all residents of the home were relocated.

Three residents are being assisted by the Red Cross of New Jersey for temporary lodging, food and clothing needs.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Evans said. 

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

