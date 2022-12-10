Atlantic City hosts second Winter Wonderland holiday parade

ATLANTIC CITY — Brenda Reid was on the NJ Transit 505 bus to Venice Park Saturday morning when she found out the city was having a holiday parade.

She quickly called her daughter to pick up her 4-year-old granddaughter, Ava, and meet her in front of the Popeyes at Atlantic and New York avenues so they could enjoy the second annual Winter Wonderland Parade together.

"It's my first time seeing a parade in Atlantic City," said Reid.

Dozens of looky-loos bundled up for Saturday's cold weather to watch Christmas-inspired floats, festively dressed people and, of course, Santa, mosey their way down Atlantic Avenue.

The parade was originally scheduled for Dec. 3 but was postponed due to inclement weather.

"We’ve seen during the various tree lighting ceremonies and other holiday activities in Atlantic City the joy on people’s faces as they celebrate the holiday season. We want them to experience that same joy this weekend," said Andrew Kramer, a spokesperson for the city.

The parade started at Bacharach Boulevard and Indiana Avenue. Police cars blocked off the roads while the parade made its way down North Ohio Avenue to Baltic Avenue.

Groups of families with kids waving at the parade could be seen from Atlantic and Michigan avenues to Center City Park at Atlantic and South Carolina avenues, where it ended.

Reid said this was a good way to boost the city's morale and highlight the positive things that happen in the city.

Many people at the parade said they didn't know the city was hosting a holiday parade until the day of, but others, like Atlantic City residents Jasmine and Cheryl May, said they looked forward to this year's parade after attending last year's.

"This is a good way to bring everyone together," said Atlantic City resident Jasmine May, who went to the parade with her son, Jace, 3, and her mother, Cheryl May.

The family stood at Atlantic Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard while they waited for the parade's noon start. It was the same spot they camped out at for last year's parade.

"We liked last year's parade on MLK, and it was good, so we came back this year," said Cheryl May. "And we live here."

Cheryl May said she enjoyed the holiday parade the city used to hold several years back, and was happy it was offering some family fun outside the casinos.

Kramer said there have been other parades in Atlantic City this time of year, but last year was the first time the city hosted Winter Wonderland.

"This is the most festive time of the year, and Mayor Small wanted an event like this in Atlantic City under his administration to bring the community together to celebrate as one. Last year’s parade achieved that mission, so it’s back again this year," said Kramer.

Like other kids at the parade, Jace waited from the comfort of his stroller for his favorite part of the parade, Santa, while pageant queens like Miss Ocean Sands and Miss Veterans Day, Mayor Marty Small Sr. and marching bands passed by.

Other parade participants included firetrucks, a black police SUV, vintage car, barbecue food truck, a giant blow-up Rotary International logo, LGBTQ flag car, police motorcycles, police Chief James Sarkos, the Grinch, the Boardwalk's tram cars and Atlantic City Beach Patrol boats.

Jasmine and Cheryl May were looking forward to seeing the Atlantic City Dolphins football and cheerleading teams.

"It's important for people that come from out of town to know we have festive events other than the casinos," said Cheryl May.

Tom Nyslinski, his wife, Jackie, and their two boys, TJ, 5, and Evan, 3, were in town from Barnegat for dinner and a quick weekend getaway.

The family was browsing online for family-friendly events when they stumbled upon news of the parade.

His boys looked forward to seeing Santa, police cars and firetrucks. Both Evan and TJ wore red firefighter hats to show their support.

"It was a good reason to get out of the hotel," Tom Nyslinksi said.

Nyslinksi said it was nice seeing the local community get together, while also seeing people support local businesses on Atlantic Avenue.

He said he wished the city had more family-friendly things for his two boys to do, like an indoor play gym, but the length of the parade, along with the number of floats, exceeded their expectations.

"We need more parades like this," said Reid. "You hear so much negative about the city, people need to hear something positive."

GALLERY: Atlantic City Winter Wonderland Parade