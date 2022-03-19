Atlantic City horse diver's memory kept alive through nephew's photo collection

BRIDGETON — The spirit of Sonora Carver, the daredevil known for aweing crowds at Atlantic City’s Steel Pier with her dangerous horse diving act, remains alive nearly 20 years after her death through her nephew living about 50 miles away from the city she helped make famous.

In a neighborhood across from Bridgeton High School, Donald French and his wife, Dana Jean Reardon French, live in a ranch home stocked with collectibles from the Atlantic City amusement park and hundreds of photos of Carver and her sister, Arnette French, Donald French’s mother, sealed in over a dozen binders.

French’s collection not only preserves the history of Atlantic City as a booming seaside tourist spot in the early 20th century, it reminds him of his inspiring aunt.

His aunt’s story, which is notably the subject of the 1991 Disney film “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken,” started when she was born in 1904 in Waycross, Georgia.

French remembers his aunt as an ambitious young woman who fled the South looking for a more independent life than what many young women in Georgia had then. Many of her contemporaries ended up married with children in their teens, French said.

With grit and perseverance, his aunt not only changed her circumstances but found a successful career as an Atlantic City attraction. She even continued after losing her sight, something that always amazed her nephew.

Eight years into her career, Carver hit the water with her eyes open during a dive, damaging them to the point where she was blinded within months after the incident.

But her blindness didn’t hinder the Atlantic City star’s passion.

“I think she was out for a little bit and decided, ‘The hell with it, I’m too young and I like this too much,’” French, 79, said as he looked at old photos displayed on his kitchen table.

Carver’s ears became the driving force behind the act, as she trained herself to listen for her horse trotting up the diving platform. With enough time, she was riding horseback off the Steel Pier again, doing so for 11 years before retiring once World War II restrictions imposed to fend off possible German attacks stopped shows in the city.

“She never gave up on anything in her life,” French said. “If she started something, she finished it. She outlived a husband and five Seeing Eye dogs and never gave up on anything.”

Carver, born Sonora Webster, grew up around horses. She saw an opportunity to use them as a way out of the South when a man named Doc Carver was looking for a horse rider to perform in his traveling act.

She began performing in the traveling show until Doc Carver’s act was given a residency at Steel Pier, which, at the time, became lively with entertainment from music performances in its large theater hall to outdoor water shows, which Arnette French also performed in, French said.

Throughout the ‘20s, ‘30s and ‘40s, hundreds of onlookers packed the bleachers every day to watch Sonora Carver dive nearly 40 feet from a makeshift platform into pool water below riding horses with names like Red Lips and Powderface.

“People found her daring,” said Vicki Gold Levi, author and an Atlantic City historian. “They loved this act, even though today it would be frowned upon by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).”

Horse diving was one of the most popular acts in Atlantic City, which began booming around the time Sonora Carver started performing in town. The seaside destination was visited by people of all backgrounds and socioeconomic classes, Gold Levi said.

“It was a two-tiered kind of city,” she said.

But one of the main reasons Atlantic City became a popular destination was its arsenal of performances from Vaudeville to jazz.

“Atlantic City had boxing cats, boxing kangaroos, a mule who dove on the Million Dollar Pier, Siamese twins — we had a lot of acts like that,” Gold Levi said.

Carver and Arnette left performing at the Steel Pier together. Carver left for New Orleans with husband Al Carver, Doc Carver’s son, whom she married while in New Jersey.

The couple never had children, leaving Arnette’s family as the only ones to conserve their history.

After her husband’s death in the 1960s, Sonora Carver stayed active. She worked as a medical transcriptionist for Touro Hospital in New Orleans and was active with the Lighthouse for the Blind.

French recalls stories about her taking a bus downtown and walking with a cane living as a single widow.

In her later years, French said, Sonora Carver continued to be active, frequently chatting with people about her life on the Steel Pier in Atlantic City. Sonora eventually became a tenant of Our Lady’s Residence in Pleasantville.

“She had a lot of people who would come and visit her,” French said. “A lot of strangers found out where she was and just wanted to talk to her, which she was always ready to do.”

Arnette died in 2000 from health complications. Sonora died three years later, at age 99, and her ashes were released off the pier she helped make famous years prior.

French believes losing his mother likely hurt Carver’s spirit. The pair remained close years after they left Steel Pier, he said. They also enjoyed trips together, including a last-minute decision to fly to Hawaii after visiting Los Angeles for the premiere of the Disney film.

Before her death, French said she often enjoyed public appearances, where she’d talk to young women about having the courage to continue her diving career after losing her eyesight. In the 20 years since her death, French has picked up where his aunt left off.

French said he would make public appearances with his memorabilia, including trips to schools, where he’d meet many young girls aspiring to ride horseback as Sonora Carver did.

Gold Levi feels the horse diver’s story goes beyond women’s empowerment.

“Her disability is a message, not only for women, but for anybody to not let your disability make you irrelevant,” Gold Levi said.

