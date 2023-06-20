ATLANTIC CITY — A day before representing his class as valedictorian at graduation, Rami Rabayah called a new city scholarship a tool in navigating mounting college costs.

The Atlantic City High School senior made his remarks Tuesday before about 30 of his classmates, who are some of the inaugural recipients of the scholarship program named after Mayor Marty Small Sr. and funded through federal COVID-19 relief money.

"I know students who have spoken about how they were going to pay for things like food, bills and rent," said Rabayah, an 18-year-old Princeton University-bound senior. "I, myself, wondered how my financial state was going to be, living alone for the first time."

Small announced the scholarship in May, intending to use $3 million in unspent American Rescue Plan money toward making college affordabable.

The mayor, an alumnus of the high school, said the money would cover the scholarships for the next three years.

Citing the pricey cost of college, Small said the program would give dedicated students the opportunity they need to realize their potential.

"If you can dream it and believe it, you can achieve it," Small told the group.

The mayor and his wife, La’Quetta Small, the school district's superintendent, challenged the students to consider using their degrees to better the city.

Atlantic City announces $3 million scholarship named for mayor ATLANTIC CITY — A $3 million city scholarship program was unveiled Wednesday during a news c…

"I just hope after you go to college, you stay there, you finish and you come back to the great City of Atlantic City and execute some of your ideas," La'Quetta Small said.

This year, 100 students each received a $10,000 scholarship.

Fifty of the selected students are graduating high school seniors, and the other 50 are city high school graduates who are rising sophomores, juniors and seniors enrolled in a college.

Only city residents could apply.

City Chief Financial Officer Toro Aboderin has said the scholarship funds would be paid directly to the colleges, generally in two $5,000 installments for the fall and spring semesters.

Choosing recipients was "extremely competitive" and carried out by a 17-person committee made up of officials from various entities, including the city, the school district and local colleges, said Mayor Small, who did not partake in the selection.

"I wouldn't have wanted to be on that committee if somebody paid me, with the amount of work and time and effort that they put in," he said.

Interested students needed to submit an essay with their application and have a college acceptance letter, he said.

Vagabond gets OK to make outdoor seating, parking lots permanent ATLANTIC CITY — Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House on West End Avenue in Chelsea Heights survi…

A minimum GPA was not needed for the scholarship because the city didn't want to limit how many students could be eligible for the money, Small said.

Small has said he hoped to continue funding the scholarship after the federal money expires, possibly exploring the use of funds saved from reduced debt-service payments, which are believed to drop in the coming years.

Rabayah plans to study mechanical engineering at Princeton, hoping to use that degree to help the environment.

Heaven León plans to major in theater arts at Morgan State University, a historically Black college in Baltimore.

"You all are going to see all of our faces 10 years from now because everybody behind me is going to be doing something great," León said, smiling while greeted with applause and cheers from her classmates.