ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City area has an outsize share of 9/11 heroes, including the pilot whose plane was hijacked and flown into the World Trade Center's South Tower, and a retired FBI terrorist hunter who died on the job as head of security at the towers.
But the annual Saracini-O'Neill Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony honoring Atlantic City natives Victor Saracini, captain of United Airlines Flight 175, and WTC Director of Security John P. O'Neill also recognized other heroes Friday, the 19th anniversary of the worst act of terrorism on U.S. soil.
One was 24-year-old Welles Remy Crowther, of Nyack, New York, an equities trader and volunteer firefighter who helped two groups of people to safety down a stairway of the South Tower, then went back up a third time to save more. His body was found months later with those of New York City firefighters in the command center.
Crowther is called "The Man with the Red Bandanna," because that is how the people he saved described him — wearing the bandanna across his mouth and nose as he calmed them and led them down from the 78th floor.
That description helped his family find closure, said keynote speaker Jim Mogan, of Brigantine. They'd had no news of Crowther, who worked on the 80th floor of the South Tower, since the attack. But they knew Crowther had carried a red bandanna in imitation of his father every day since childhood.
"Weeks later while reading a (New York Times) newspaper story about survivors of 9/11, both Ling Young and Judy Wien mentioned that a man with a red bandanna over his nose and mouth helped them and others survive," Mogan said.
When Crowther's mother read the piece, she said, "'Now I found you,'" Mogan said.
The two women later confirmed their rescuer was Crowther.
Mogan heard Crowther's story from family members.
Mogan's son Tom is a vice president at Boston College, Crowther's alma mater where he was a Division I lacrosse player. The school celebrates Crowther's heroism with Red Bandanna events each year.
And his nephew Jim McGinty is a physician who is a good friend of ESPN reporter Tom Rinaldi, of Tenafly, Bergen County, who has created a documentary and written a book about Crowther.
"I have been a supporter every year," Mogan said of the Saracini-O'Neill event. He had talked to event founder Bob Pantalena about Crowther. This year, Pantalena and event co-director Pam Papparone asked Mogan to give the keynote speech about Crowther.
This year's memorial included a sand sculpture by John Gowdy, of Atlantic City, who depicted Crowther leading victims down the stairs in the South Tower.
The Saracini-O'Neill memorial also honored two other locals who died on Sept. 11 at the World Trade Center.
Patricia Cody, 46, of Brigantine was a managing director at Marsh and McLennan Insurers. She was attending a meeting on Sept. 11 at the World Trade Center.
Andrew Alameno, 37, of Wildwood Crest, worked on the 104th floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center as a money-market trader for Cantor Fitzgerald.
The 2020 remembrance also honored five other local heroes from the military and fire departments in a segment called "Heroes Among Us."
World War II veteran Francis X. McCormac, 99, of Ocean City, was at the ceremony with family members. He was honored for his participation in the Normandy invasion, the Battle of the Bulge, then the liberation of prisoners at the concentration camp at Dachau.
Others honored were Atlantic City's Bobby Shellem, who died in Vietnam at 19 when he threw himself between an exploding hand grenade and two other soldiers, saving them; Atlantic City native and World War II veteran George P. Nestor, who won many service medals fighting in North Africa, Italy, France, Belgium and Germany, and who died at age 90 in 2006; Francis Joseph Kelly, 24, killed in a torpedo attack in 1943 during Operation Avalanche in the invasion of Italy; and Ernest J. Tarsitano, of Galloway Township, a retired firefighter who entered a burning building wearing just shorts and a T-shirt to save a 72-year-old man from a motel fire in 2018.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.