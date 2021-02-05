 Skip to main content
Atlantic City home searched in connection with Capitol riot
Police command structure crumbled fast during Capitol riot

Rioters try to break through a police barrier at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in Washington. Officers working at the Capitol that day say there was no direction and no plan for opposing the attempt to take the building.

 John Minchillo / Associated Press

The FBI arrested a New Jersey man Friday on charges linked to the U.S. Capitol riot last month, according to the agency's Twitter account.

The arrest of James Douglas Rahm comes after agents conducted a search at a residence in Atlantic City in connection with the events of Jan. 6, Philadelphia's WCAU-TV 10 reported Friday.

Authorities descended on a home on Penrose Avenue on Friday morning, WCAU-TV said.

Investigators took photos of a garage, while agents brought computer equipment, boxes and other items out of the house, according to reports.

A number of New Jersey residents have been arrested and charged in connection with last month's violent uprising in Washington, including a male relationship strategist from Haddonfield, Camden County; an Army reservist from Colts Neck Township, Monmouth County, who works as a Navy contractor; and a Burlington County mom who is prominent in right-wing activist circles. 

Leonard Guthrie Jr., of Middle Township, was charged with unlawful entry on Jan. 6, according to Capitol Police, but Guthrie told The Press of Atlantic City he was charged and removed before the riot that saw supporters of President Donald Trump overtake the Capitol amid a congressional vote to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

TO CONTACT VINCENT JACKSON: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

