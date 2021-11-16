Atlantic City holiday parade returns; participants sought

ATLANTIC CITY - The Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade, held in Atlantic City, will return Dec. 11, Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced Tuesday.
“After a year of canceled events, celebrations and gatherings, we’re excited to bring back this holiday tradition for Atlantic City residents and visitors to enjoy,” Small said. “The Atlantic City Winter Wonderland Parade is a family-friendly event and helps mark the start of the holiday season here, in Atlantic City.”
Both attendance and participation are free. The deadline for entry forms is 11:59 p.m. Dec. 1. Forms and additional details, including rules and regulations, can be found online at the Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade page. Those seeking additional details or have further questions can the mayor’s Office of Special Events, at 609-347-5823.
Atlantic City is accepting entry forms from businesses, residents and nonprofit or volunteer organizations interested in participating. Parade categories include marching bands, floats, elected officials, costumed characters, decorated cars and dance/drill teams.
Atlantic City is encouraging residents and businesses located along the parade route, from Pop Lloyd Stadium to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, then to Atlantic Avenue to South Carolina Avenue, to decorate their homes or storefronts for the event.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
