 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City holiday parade returns; participants sought
0 comments
featured

Atlantic City holiday parade returns; participants sought

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Christmas Parade

Casey's Dance Studio performed holiday themed dances during the annual Atlantic City Christmas Parade, on the Boardwalk, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

ATLANTIC CITY - The Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade, held in Atlantic City, will return Dec. 11, Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced Tuesday. 

“After a year of canceled events, celebrations and gatherings, we’re excited to bring back this holiday tradition for Atlantic City residents and visitors to enjoy,” Small said. “The Atlantic City Winter Wonderland Parade is a family-friendly event and helps mark the start of the holiday season here, in Atlantic City.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Both attendance and participation are free. The deadline for entry forms is 11:59 p.m. Dec. 1. Forms and additional details, including rules and regulations, can be found online at the Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade page. Those seeking additional details or have further questions can the mayor’s Office of Special Events, at 609-347-5823.

Atlantic City is accepting entry forms from businesses, residents and nonprofit or volunteer organizations interested in participating. Parade categories include marching bands, floats, elected officials, costumed characters, decorated cars and dance/drill teams. 

Atlantic City is encouraging residents and businesses located along the parade route, from Pop Lloyd Stadium to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, then to Atlantic Avenue to South Carolina Avenue, to decorate their homes or storefronts for the event. 

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Water cannon used on migrants at Poland border

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville
Crime

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Pleasantville, Acting Atlantic Count…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News