Atlantic City holds consulate and resource day for Asian community

ATLANTIC CITY — In an effort to provide the resort's Asian community — which represents one of every six residents — with access to a variety of services, the city hosted an Asian Consulate and Resource Day at the Convention Center on Wednesday.

Through the event, the first of its kind in Atlantic City, residents were able to access passport and citizenship resources from the consulates of India and Bangladesh as well as health care, education and housing services from different local organizations.

"The purpose of this event is to build a strong, positive and productive relationship between the consulates, local government and agencies to better meet the needs of our beautiful Asian community," said Mimi Nambo, a community social worker for O.C.E.A.N. Inc. and the main organizer of Wednesday's event. "This will allow us to provide services, resources and the necessary tools to improve the quality of life."

O.C.E.A.N. Inc., a community action agency based in Toms River, partnered with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the Mayor's Office to make the event possible.

"My administration is a huge supporter of the Asian community," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said.

