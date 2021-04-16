Atlantic City hiring councilman's wife not a violation of nepotism policy, state says

ATLANTIC CITY — Council candidates running against Council President George Tibbitt and his team said Thursday they will file an ethics complaint with the state over the city hiring Tibbitt’s wife, Yasna Babich.
At-large council candidates Shameeka Harvey-Cottman, Aaron Carrington and Mohammed Suhel Ahmed put out a news release saying they would ask state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal to investigate Babich's hiring as supervisor of multicultural services for the city.
They are running as a team calling itself “True Democrats,” with mayoral candidate Tom Foley in the Democratic primary, against Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s ticket that includes Tibbitt, Stephanie Marshall and Bruce Weekes.
Tibbitt did not respond to a request for comment, but Small said Babich was hired earlier this year as supervisor of multicultural services after a fair and transparent process.
“Yes, the council president’s wife is an employee of the City of Atlantic City. Being his wife doesn’t preclude her from getting employment anywhere,” Small said. “They (my opponents) are continuing to sling mud rather than focus on the issues.”
On Friday, a spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees city finances and operations under a 2016 state law, said Babich's hiring does not violate the city's nepotism policy.
"The City of Atlantic City has a fair and open hiring process," DCA spokesperson Lisa Ryan said.
Ryan said the hiring process starts with a request to hire from the city administration or head of a city department. The request is reviewed by the city’s Human Resources Department, Revenue and Finance Department, Solicitor’s Office and business administrator, and the state monitor.
If approved by all levels, "the available position is advertised either internally, externally or both," Ryan said. "Human Resources ensures that the responsive candidates meet the minimum requirements for the position and schedules interviews for the candidates. The panel conducting the interviews for the City recommends the successful candidate for employment."
Ryan also said being married to a councilperson "does not disqualify the successful candidate from employment with the city."
"Please keep in mind that outside of positions requiring City Council consent for employment, City Council plays no role in selecting successful candidates," she said.
Small said Babich was the only resident of Atlantic City to apply for the job, and that she speaks seven languages and has worked in child welfare.
“George Tibbitt as council president has no authority or ability to hire, fire or anything else,” Small said. “She reports to the administration.”
