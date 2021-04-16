Atlantic City hiring councilman's wife not a violation of nepotism policy, state says

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The City of Atlantic City has a fair and open hiring process," DCA spokesperson Lisa Ryan said.

Ryan said the hiring process starts with a request to hire from the city administration or head of a city department. The request is reviewed by the city’s Human Resources Department, Revenue and Finance Department, Solicitor’s Office and business administrator, and the state monitor.

If approved by all levels, "the available position is advertised either internally, externally or both," Ryan said. "Human Resources ensures that the responsive candidates meet the minimum requirements for the position and schedules interviews for the candidates. The panel conducting the interviews for the City recommends the successful candidate for employment."

Political Briefs: Tom Foley announces platform for AC mayoral challenge Atlantic City Democratic mayoral candidate Tom Foley is kicking off his “Fix it with Foley” …

Ryan also said being married to a councilperson "does not disqualify the successful candidate from employment with the city."

"Please keep in mind that outside of positions requiring City Council consent for employment, City Council plays no role in selecting successful candidates," she said.

Small said Babich was the only resident of Atlantic City to apply for the job, and that she speaks seven languages and has worked in child welfare.