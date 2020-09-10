ATLANTIC CITY — The city's Department of Health & Human Services has received a $100,000 grant to combat overdose deaths, the state Department of Community Affairs and the city said Thursday.
The grant came from the state Department of Health and will be used to study patterns of overdose deaths to better inform preventive and drug recovery initiatives, officials said in a news release.
"For Atlantic City to truly recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession, it must tackle its longstanding health challenges. One such challenge is substance abuse," said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who serves as DCA commissioner.
With the grant, the city will create an Overdose Fatality Review Team that will analyze the circumstances surrounding fatal overdoses, according to the release. Officials from across Atlantic County will seek to identify regional trends and evaluate strategies to decrease overdose deaths.
A 2018 report on things Atlantic City needs to do to regain local control from the state listed substance abuse, specifically opioid abuse, as a significant public health challenge and recommended a cross-jurisdictional team of state, county, city and AtlantiCare officials tackle the matter.
The grant will be effective Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2021.
