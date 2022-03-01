Atlantic City has state's first amputee K-9 officer

CORBIN CITY — The state's first amputee K-9 officer demonstrated his dog handling skills for the media Tuesday, along with a new, donated foot that is allowing him the flexibility of movement he needs to do the job.

"You want to find some drugs?" Atlantic City Officer Mike Braxton, 35, asked his partner, Ryker, in a high, energetic voice, as he started the European shepherd on a sniffing tour around a large training room at the Atlantic County John "Sonny" Burke' K-9 Academy on Carl Road.

Braxton, of Mays Landing, followed the dog on a quick trot around the room, pivoting and darting along with his partner.

Soon enough, Ryker found a tiny amount of cocaine in a locker, barked and was rewarded with a toy and a game of tug-of-war.

The dogs are trained not to bite into drugs they find, but every K-9 officer is equipped with naloxone in case they ingest an opiate, said trainer Sam Rando, another Atlantic City police officer.

The dose of naloxone to save a dog's life is the same as for people, Rando said.

Braxton isn't the average police officer. He's only the third amputee nationwide to become a K-9 officer.

He lost part of his left leg, including a foot, in an off-duty motorcycle accident in June 2013, and was back to work a year later.

Then he started training as a runner, and qualified for the 2016 Paralympic trials, but was unable to compete due to technical issues, he said.

He'd wanted to be a police officer, and specifically a K-9 officer, since he was a kid and saw a demonstration at school, Braxton said.

After spending years in the detective bureau, Braxton said now was the time to try to become a K-9 officer.

The father of three boys ages 17, 10 and 1, Braxton is trim and fit. He has given up competitive running, he said, and now relies on working out with Ryker and "a whole lot of walking."

In another demonstration, Braxton worked Ryker as he found a suspect hiding behind a door in another large room, and as he helped another officer arrest and handcuff the suspect.

In this case, the "criminal" was Wildwood Crest police Officer Tyler Lavender, 26, who created a nonprofit to start that town's first K-9 program.

Lavender and Zach Magnavita will be Crest's first two K-9 officers, he said.

Running and changing course quickly is something Braxton struggled with when he first started K-9 training some weeks ago. His prosthetic foot worked well for walking and even running, but not side-to-side movement, said center Director Joe Nick, of Monroeville, Gloucester County.

"He wasn't flowing with the dog," said Nick. "That's an 80-pound dog, and he was getting pulled all different ways."

It was causing Braxton to drag his prosthetic leg and sometimes bump the dog, Nick said.

Luckily, there was a prosthetic foot available with a ball bearing that allowed greater flow of movement, and a company called Ossur donated two such metal prosthetic feet.

Helping to arrange it was Eric Katz, of Allcare Orthotic and Prosthetic Services, of New Jersey and New York, whose company donated the prosthetic limb that provides a partial leg for Braxton.

Katz lost the use of his legs as a teenager due to an autoimmune disease, he said.

Braxton has been working with Katz for years, and the two have become friends. They will be off on a skiing trip for amputees this weekend.

