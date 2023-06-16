Pleasantville resident DJ Able, born Shawn Wright, doesn't know a world without hip-hop.

Able, 55, moved at age 3 to Atlantic City and remembers when Club Harlem still existed after a fatal shooting there in 1972 and before the club closed in 1986.

"The last days of Club Harlem were during the formative days of hip-hop. There were a lot of veterans, legends who performed there, including LL Cool J, Grandmaster Flash, UTFO, Mantronix and up-and-coming rappers in the early 1980s, 1983 and 1984 to 1986," Able said.

Some of those legendary rappers will return to the resort this weekend as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall hosts Mixtape Live, a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop, on Saturday.

Maurice Gray, co-owner of the Crown Record Shop in Atlantic City, also co-owned the Crown Records Inc. production company, which promoted and held concerts at the Wonder Gardens and the Martin Luther King Jr. School in addition to Club Harlem.

The Flagship was also the site of early hip-hop shows, and Salt-N-Pepa performed in Atlantic City numerous times along with the late Heavy D, Able said.

The video for "Dwyck" by Gang Starr and Nice & Smooth was shot in 1992 in Atlantic City, and portions of LL Cool J's video for "I Need Love" from 1987 were shot in Atlantic City, Able said.

"There was a moment when Atlantic City was one of the designated areas for hip-hop to come on a regular basis," Able said.

IMPACT Super Summit, a convention of African American radio and recording industry executives, was held in 1993 at Bally's Park Place in Atlantic City.

Rapper Guru of the Brooklyn hip-hop duo Gang Starr appeared at the convention with jazz trumpeter Donald Byrd to perform a selection of songs from "Guru's Jazzmatazz, Vol. 1," a 1993 album of jazz and rap fusion.

Off and on for close to 30 years, Able has had a radio show on Stockton University's WLFR-FM 91.7 where he plays hip-hop and other music. He also hosted live open mic events where local and regional spoken word artists, singers and rappers performed.

Absecon resident Shawn McCullough, 41, who uses the stage name Shawn Rock, graduated in 2000 at age 18 from Absegami High School in Galloway Township and was one of the rappers who used to perform at Able's live events. Rock has been rapping ever since.

Between 80% and 85% of the performers at Able's shows were local artists, Rock said.

"There is a big hip-hop community in Atlantic City. It gets overlooked a lot," he said.

Rock has released about 30 songs on streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal during the past nine years and has a song and video, "Atlantic City," featuring Nina Blue that can be seen on YouTube and was shown on video screens on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. He will perform Aug. 26 during Atlantic City's concert series at Gardner's Basin.

"I do it out of love. I do it because I can do it, and I enjoy doing it," Rock said.

South Jersey has not seen the rise of any famous hip-hop performers, but Atlantic County has produced several prominent hip-hop producers and songwriters. They include:

Rodney Jerkins , 45, a former Mays Landing and Galloway resident, worked with Ludacris, TLC, Mary J. Blige and many R&B and pop acts.

, 45, a former Mays Landing and Galloway resident, worked with Ludacris, TLC, Mary J. Blige and many R&B and pop acts. Darren "Limitless" Henson , an Atlantic City native, and Ivan "Orthodox" Barias , a former Atlantic City resident, worked with Skillz and many R&B and soul acts.

, an Atlantic City native, and , a former Atlantic City resident, worked with Skillz and many R&B and soul acts. Ronald "Flip" Colson , 33, an Atlantic City native, has worked with Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Azealia Banks, YBN Cordae and R&B acts.

, 33, an Atlantic City native, has worked with Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Azealia Banks, YBN Cordae and R&B acts. Roy "Royalty" Hamilton III , 43, of Galloway, has worked with Nas, Guerilla Black and R&B and pop acts.

, 43, of Galloway, has worked with Nas, Guerilla Black and R&B and pop acts. Chris Grayson , 40, of Galloway, and Khateeb Muhammad , 37, of Pleasantville, who are known as the production and songwriting duo of Chris-n-Teeb, have worked with 50 Cent, Salt-N-Pepa, Method Man & Redman and R&B acts.

, 40, of Galloway, and , 37, of Pleasantville, who are known as the production and songwriting duo of Chris-n-Teeb, have worked with 50 Cent, Salt-N-Pepa, Method Man & Redman and R&B acts. Darhyl "DJ" Camper , 33, a former Mays Landing resident, worked with Blige, Big Sean and many R&B acts.

, 33, a former Mays Landing resident, worked with Blige, Big Sean and many R&B acts. Luke Witherspoon III, 34, of Atlantic City, worked with Big K.R.I.T. and R&B and pop acts.