A new mural on the seventh floor of City Hall captures some of the city's history.
Atlantic City officials gather Wednesday to unveil a new mural on the seventh floor of City Hall.
Artist Kelley Prevard described her instructions from the mayor thusly: "He said, 'Give me old, give me new, give me blue.'"
Former Mayor Jim Whelan's widow, Kathy Whelan, examines a portrait of her late husband. "Jim was an assemblyman and state senator, and enjoyed his time in Trenton," she said, "but his heart was always with Atlantic City."
Diverse hands circle the city's seal as part of the mural.
The vision for the project came to her while she was at the beach.
"It got dark. There was one little piece of light across the water. I said, 'That's it,'" Prevard said. "Each wall has a reference to light. It's the overarching theme."
The mayoral portraits are surrounded by yellow light, and the sunbeams and lighthouse beams are elsewhere.
"I can say this about 'Good Day' back here," Alma Johnson, 80, of the Atlantic City Arts Commission said of Small. "He made my day because you can see on these walls the old Atlantic City and the future."
Prevard and her sister Sparkle Prevard, who helped with the mural, have a special memory of Whelan, they said.
"My uncle graduated from Rutgers University. Our family didn't have a lot of money. There was no way we were getting there to see him graduate," Kelley Prevard said. "So Mayor Whelan rented two vans."
She said he drove one of them and took her whole family up to North Jersey to see him graduate.
"I was 8 or 9 years old, she said. To me he was like the president. That's when I knew how special he was," Prevard said.
Sparkle Prevard has warm memories of Whelan teaching her to swim. He taught in the city school district for many years.
Whelan's widow, Kathy Whelan, thanked Small and Prevard for the project, and got choked up talking about how much it meant to her.
"Jim was an assemblyman and state senator, and enjoyed his time in Trenton," she said, "but his heart was always with Atlantic City."
On the wall outside the mayor's office is a picture of a large sun over the city skyline, with a bluebird of hope and joy flying in front of it. Printed in the center is the mayor's favorite phrase — which all staff must use when answering the phone — "It's a Great Day Here in the City of Atlantic City."
By the elevators is the phrase "Can We Say 'Great Day?'"
Next to Usry's portrait is a quote from former first lady Michelle Obama: "One light feeds another. One strong family lends strength to more. One engaged community can ignite those around it. This is the power of the light we carry."
