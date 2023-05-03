ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. was pretty clear when he told muralist Kelley Prevard what he wanted for the seventh floor of City Hall, she said at a press conference Wednesday.

"He said, 'Give me old, give me new, give me blue,'" said Prevard, 33, of Atlantic City. "He has a way with words."

Small also wanted the city's first Black mayor, Jim Usry, included, as well as former Mayor Jim Whelan, whom he called his political mentor.

Prevard delivered, and the final product had its public introduction Wednesday.

The finished mural, which covers the walls of City Hall's top floor, illustrates old Atlantic City with portraits of the first Miss America, Steel Pier's Diving Horse and the Absecon Lighthouse.

New Atlantic City is depicted through portraits of Usry and Whelan as well as with an illustration of hands of all colors holding each other.

Usry and Whelan shared a background of serious athletic accomplishments. Usry, who died in 2002, was a former professional basketball player; and Whelan, who died in 2017, was a collegiate swimmer.

The seventh floor holds the offices of the mayor, solicitor, business administrator and city clerk, "all essential offices in government," Small said.

All floors will eventually get their own murals, Small said, to bring life and character to an old building. Each floor's theme will echo the work done on it, he said.

The city is still working out who will be the artist for each floor, he said, but he knew he wanted Prevard's talents for the floor he calls home.

"I started off as a young Black girl in Atlantic City who just drew cartoons," said Prevard. "I taught myself to draw and to paint. Somehow I ended up here."

She has also done murals elsewhere in the city and in other cities, she said.

The vision for the project came to her while she was at the beach.

"It got dark. There was one little piece of light across the water. I said, 'That's it,'" Prevard said. "Each wall has a reference to light. It's the overarching theme."

The mayoral portraits are surrounded by yellow light, and the sunbeams and lighthouse beams are elsewhere.

"I can say this about 'Good Day' back here," Alma Johnson, 80, of the Atlantic City Arts Commission said of Small. "He made my day because you can see on these walls the old Atlantic City and the future."

Prevard and her sister Sparkle Prevard, who helped with the mural, have a special memory of Whelan, they said.

"My uncle graduated from Rutgers University. Our family didn't have a lot of money. There was no way we were getting there to see him graduate," Kelley Prevard said. "So Mayor Whelan rented two vans."

She said he drove one of them and took her whole family up to North Jersey to see him graduate.

"I was 8 or 9 years old, she said. To me he was like the president. That's when I knew how special he was," Prevard said.

Sparkle Prevard has warm memories of Whelan teaching her to swim. He taught in the city school district for many years.

Whelan's widow, Kathy Whelan, thanked Small and Prevard for the project, and got choked up talking about how much it meant to her.

"Jim was an assemblyman and state senator, and enjoyed his time in Trenton," she said, "but his heart was always with Atlantic City."

On the wall outside the mayor's office is a picture of a large sun over the city skyline, with a bluebird of hope and joy flying in front of it. Printed in the center is the mayor's favorite phrase — which all staff must use when answering the phone — "It's a Great Day Here in the City of Atlantic City."

By the elevators is the phrase "Can We Say 'Great Day?'"

Next to Usry's portrait is a quote from former first lady Michelle Obama: "One light feeds another. One strong family lends strength to more. One engaged community can ignite those around it. This is the power of the light we carry."

