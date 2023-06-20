ATLANTIC CITY — Ubuntu, a local community organization, held its sixth annual Juneteenth festival and cookout Monday at the Oscar E. McClinton Jr. Waterfront Park.

Organizers from Ubuntu said the event was meant to gather city residents in a celebration of community and freedom.

“Juneteenth, the Ubuntu way, brings the community together as one,” said Ubuntu founder Nefertiti Hathaway, 29 and a city resident. “It just allows people to come together and unite and celebrate freedom and unity and community and just be who they are unapologetically.”

The Ubuntu Juneteenth festival ran from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the festivities and cool weather drawing hundreds of city residents packing the park over the course of four hours for free food; a D.J., live music and dancing.

Younger attendees broke off in groups to play different games set up around the park, with the feature attraction being a Spider-Man bounce castle. Symbols for Juneteenth were on full display. Pan-African flags lined the perimeter of the waterfront park, with additional flags available for passersby to take and wave.

Tyshiek Wright, 27, a city resident and city government employee, said he appreciated how the festival had fun to offer for all people in a welcoming, safe atmosphere.

“The event here is beautiful,” Wright said. “The kids are out here vibing, the ladies are out here vibing, the fellas are out here vibing, it’s a great day, man, all positivity… my favorite thing here is the community coming together, that’s the main, important thing.”

Brenda Bediako, another city resident, said she felt attending the event was a way of marking a momentous occasion in history. She said she brought her two granddaughters to the festival and was enjoying the celebration.

“I just wanted to be a part of history and a history that goes back for our people,” Bediako said after she had just finished dancing. “This is something big for me to be a part of and I’m just proud to be here and just having fun.”

During the campaign, area vendors setting up booths to sell jewelry, painting, clothes and other arts and crafts.

Surupsne Reyes, who was selling spiritual items such as crystals, candles and incense from her local small business Earth Spiritual Beauty, said she was glad to be part of the celebration.

“I just came out to support the community,” Reyes said.

Michael Crews and Omar Hendricks had an outside exhibit of their paintings at the festival, including both expressionist work and stylized portraits of figures in Black history and culture, Malcom X and Ray Charles. Crews said he thought the event had the feeling of a small-town gathering and said he wanted to help people cast aside sources of division with art.

“There’s a lot of history out here,” Crews said. “Small-town vibes, it brings people together.”

Omar added that he thought art and gatherings with friends could help give city residents a new perspective for the holiday.

“We come to represent and make the community feel good and see other ways of looking at life,” Omar said.

Rashida Shannon, a teacher with a two-decade career at the Atlantic City School District, said she felt it was important to support community events, such as the Juneteenth celebration. She said she was excited to impart the meaning of Juneteenth onto the younger generation. During her interview, Shannon was discussing the holiday with her 7-year-old nephew, Tramar.

“It’s important to support the community, so they know that we all stick together, we’re all out here for one another,” Shannon said. “It’s important to introduce that concept as young as you can to the kids, because when you introduce a concept like that to them young, they grow up with it.”

Taking place in the midst of the summer, the Juneteenth festival drew a crowd of visitors to the city. Terry Macon, 74, and her husband Reginald, 73, had come to the Jersey Shore from their home in Philadelphia. She said it had been important to her to to mark the Juneteenth holiday while she was down the shore and was glad to have come upon the Ubuntu festival.

“It means so much to me as an African American and what our people have been through all these years,” Macon said. “It was something to celebrate for the people before us whose shoulders we’re standing on. I wanted to make sure I celebrate that.”

Juneteenth commemorates the events of June 19, 1865 – the day when U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger announced the Emancipation Proclamation in Galveston, Texas. That day came 2½ years after President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation and several months after the end of the Civil War.

Celebrations of the holiday had traditionally been concentrated in Texas and elsewhere in the South, but has grown in prominence nationwide in recent years. President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in 2021 to designate Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Ubuntu, established in 2018, is a group that organizes community events – with its premier event having been its 2018 Juneteenth celebration. Hathaway — a proud alumna of Lincoln University, one of the first historically Black colleges or universities in the country — said the 2018 event was her first celebration Juneteenth and that its history of emancipation resonated with her. She said she wanted to help the city develop its own Juneteenth traditions.

“It is important to show people that we can come together,” Hathaway said. “For all of these kids coming up, I wanted to show them this is what Juneteenth is and it can be whatever you want it to be.”