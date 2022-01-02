Atlantic City government buildings to close Monday due to expected snowstorm

Evans, who doubles as the Atlantic City Emergency Management Coordinator, further warned that the forecasted gale could do to the most damage to city infrastructure. He said that winds could blow at speeds ranging from 25 to 45 mph, meaning, if coupled with sleet, they could topple power lines and cause power outages. There is also the potential for increased hazards from downed trees and downed power lines.

“In summary, you need to stay informed,” Evans said. “The weather may change, the projections may change.”

At 3 p.m. Sunday, meteorologist Joe Martucci forecasted for The Press of Atlantic City that Atlantic City could see snowfall totals from 8 to 14 inches Monday. Some portions of Atlantic and Cumberland Counties, as well as most of Cape May County, are expected to get more than 14 inches Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter-storm warning for Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties that is in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. There is also a coastal-flooding advisory in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and a gale warning in effect for the southern Jersey Shore from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.