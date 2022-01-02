Atlantic City government buildings to close Monday due to expected snowstorm

All city buildings in Atlantic City will be closed Monday due to the forecasted snow storm.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced the closures during a news conference Sunday night. He said the city was making its decision Sunday because it would not get another update from the National Weather Service about the storm until 6 a.m. Monday — and that waiting until then to give notice to city employees would be “irresponsible.”
Essential city workers are to ask their superiors for their schedules.
Small urged Atlantic City residents to recognize how severe the forecasted snow storm could be.
“As mayor, I am telling everyone to please take this storm seriously,” Small said. “We want to be proactive and prepared to make sure that this community and this city is safe and safe as possible.”
Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans said that the city expected heavy snow and coastal flooding that risks making city roads temporarily unnavigable. He also noted that the flooding could put cars parked in low-elevation neighborhoods at risk.
During the Sunday night news conference, Evans asked that residents in at-risk, low-elevation neighborhoods move their cars to safer areas and that residents stay inside and refrain from driving, if possible.
Evans, who doubles as the Atlantic City Emergency Management Coordinator, further warned that the forecasted gale could do to the most damage to city infrastructure. He said that winds could blow at speeds ranging from 25 to 45 mph, meaning, if coupled with sleet, they could topple power lines and cause power outages. There is also the potential for increased hazards from downed trees and downed power lines.
“In summary, you need to stay informed,” Evans said. “The weather may change, the projections may change.”
At 3 p.m. Sunday, meteorologist Joe Martucci forecasted for The Press of Atlantic City that Atlantic City could see snowfall totals from 8 to 14 inches Monday. Some portions of Atlantic and Cumberland Counties, as well as most of Cape May County, are expected to get more than 14 inches Monday.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter-storm warning for Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties that is in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. There is also a coastal-flooding advisory in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and a gale warning in effect for the southern Jersey Shore from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.
Atlantic City is urging residents to sign up for its Code Red emergency alert network via the link https://www.acnj.gov/pages/codered on the Atlantic City website.
Multiple weather alerts are out (as of Sunday 3:30 p.m.)
To account for this dynamic, multifaceted storm, the National Weather Service has issued a host of alerts.
Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warnings are in effect for Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, eastern Burlington and Ocean counties from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. All of those counties, except for Ocean and Burlington, were in a winter storm watch early Sunday morning. Ocean and Burlington had no winter weather alerts out and jumped right to the warning.
Meanwhile, winter weather advisories for nuisance snow are in effect for Salem County and up the New Jersey Turnpike to western Burlington County.
Coastal Flood Advisories
This is in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday for the entire Jersey Shore, plus Cumberland County.
This is a downgrade of sorts by the National Weather Service. A watch was in effect, which typically transitions to a warning. That did not happen this time, though. An advisory is for nuisance flooding, which this will be, staying in minor flood stage. Of course, with the snow, it will be more impactful.
On the water
A small-craft advisory is in effect from Sandy Hook to Little Egg Inlet, along with the Delaware Bay, through 6 a.m. Monday.
A gale watch for winds of 34 knots or greater will also be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Timing the storm out
Through Sunday evening: Warm and damp. A rain shower will be possible at any point into the evening. Temperatures will be near 60 until 7 p.m. or so. From then, the pattern-changing cold front will pass. South Jersey will be around 40 degrees by midnight.
Monday 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.: The nor'easter is on. Rain will kick off the system in most places. Temperatures will fall through the 30s.
Monday 4 to 6 a.m.: Rain will change to heavy snow, with perhaps a bit of sleet during the transition process. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s. It will turn windy, with wind chills around 20.
Monday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.: The worst of the storm. Heavy snow, especially along the coast and in Cape May County, will fall. Snow will change from a heavy, wet snow to a fluffy snow. Blowing snow will be possible. Coastal flooding will peak around 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., adding to the stormy conditions.
I believe the snow will mix with sleet or rain at the coast. This would lower totals, but the impact will still be high.
Monday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Pockets of heavy snow, but it will mostly be light. Expect snow to blow around. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 20s, feeling like the teens.
Monday night: Our coldest night of the season. Under a clear sky, lows will fall to the mid-teens inland. The shore will be around 20. Wind chills will be around 10.
So you're telling me we're going from T-shirts to plowable snow? Convince me.
Yes, we'll go from record warmth Sunday to record snow Monday (2.8" at Atlantic City International Airport and 0.4" in Lower Township). It's rare but can happen. It happens in the Great Plains and cities like Denver fairly frequently.
The cold front that will pass Sunday evening means business. Further west, where the cold front passes, there are freeze warnings near the Texas-Mexico border. High temperatures are failing to reach 0 in parts of Minnesota and North Dakota, and snow is falling in Memphis.
At Atlantic City International Airport, we could break the record for largest three-hour temperature drop during January, which is a fall of 29 degrees.
So, that sets the stage for us to get cold. Then, we need the storm.
Storms thrive off of temperature contrasts. The bigger the difference in temperatures over a distance, the larger they could be. Part of the reason why nor'easters live in folklore is because of the Gulf Stream, the warm current of ocean waters a few hundred miles offshore. That warmth, relative to latitude, always provides an extra kick of energy when low- pressure systems go over there.
In this case, we'll have the Gulf Stream providing it's more-than-usual warmth but also this cold front providing the below-average cold. The combination of the two drives explosive growth.
Snow: The largest in at least three years likely
Here's a look at what the storm should look like. Note that all forecast radar graphics are from PivotalWeather. I favor the Canadian model, which is the only model to accurately pinpoint the heavy rain along the southeastern coast midday and temperatures aloft.
Snow goes from wet to fluffy
Snow will be the pasty, wet snow that's hard to shovel in the early morning. However, as colder air moves in and snow growth is maximized, fat, fluffy flakes should fall after the morning commute through the early afternoon.
Again, sleet is possible during the transition from rain to snow. Then, the shore and lower Cape May County could change to sleet at any time. This would lower the overall totals but bring the same impacts.
Snowfall totals and probabilities.
This is my first snow map for this storm.
This is a sizeable storm. I do like a sweet spot somewhere in Upper Cape May County, Maurice River Township or Estell Manor. That's because the likelihood for sleet mixing with snow is near zero after the rain goes to wintry weather. At the same time, the most total precipitation is expected.
But, this is a low-confidence forecast. Between the rapidly evolving nature of this storm and the fact that water temperatures are well into the 40s, a changeover cannot be ruled out. As those in the county would agree, Cape May County is notoriously hard to predict snow.
It might be best to break it down by snow probabilities.
Tidal flooding: Up to three rounds of flooding likely
Heavy snow and tidal flooding will make it very difficult to travel around the islands and over the bridges Monday morning.
Move your cars Sunday night into a garage, or covered area, to protect against the snow and water. The roads likely be a slushy mess during the morning. High tides generally will peak between 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., latest in the back bays.
Six to 12 inches of water are expected on some bayside roadways. It only takes 6 inches of moving water to lift a car and 12 inches for an SUV.
Minor flood stage is expected, but we should get to moderate flood stage in a few spots, mainly in Cape May County. There, expect around a foot of water in susceptible spots. Unraised homes and business may take on water.
Monday evening's high tide is the lower of the two high tides for the day. However, with the strong northeast winds blowing onshore, we should be able to get into just minor flood stage, mainly in Atlantic and Cape May counties. I'd expect only very localized issues.
Minor flood stage will return one more time Tuesday. It should be similar to Monday evening, though, with limited issues.
Wind: Will make blizzard conditions possible
Winds, in conjunction with the heavy snow, may create blizzard conditions Monday. The official definition of a blizzard is snow or blowing snow with visibility under a quarter of a mile.
Winds will be breezy Monday morning, generally gusting 20 to 30 mph. However, as the center of the low-pressure system moves closer, winds will pick up.
At the coast, expect top gusts around 45 mph. With snow falling, power outages and downed tree limbs will be possible. Make sure your devices stay charged and that you have a way to stay warm if the power goes out.
Inland, top gusts should be around 35 mph. I don't expect much in the way of damage here, even with the snow falling.
In closing
This is an unusual storm for a few reasons.
- The southern part of the New Jersey will see more snow than the northern half of the state. This does happen, most recently Feb. 10-11, 2021. However, most of the state snowed then, and there wasn't a large gradient. A better example is Dec. 5, 2018. That was rare, given that not even all of South Jersey snowed.
- The computer forecast model differences so close to the storm. The GFS, American, model was the outlier from Tuesday to Thursday, showing a nor'easter hitting South Jersey. Even Friday, models were onboard with a coastal storm, but one staying far out to sea. It wasn't until Saturday evening that there was good consensus on a snowstorm highlighted on South Jersey.
- The fact that we go from near 60 Sunday afternoon to 20s, with a plowable snow 18 hours later.
We'll keep you updated during the night with forecast videos and a live stream on our website.
