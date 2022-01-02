 Skip to main content
Atlantic City government buildings to close Monday due to expected snowstorm
All city buildings in Atlantic City will be closed Monday due to the forecasted snow storm.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced the closures during a news conference Sunday night. He said the city was making its decision Sunday because it would not get another update from the National Weather Service about the storm until 6 a.m. Monday — and that waiting until then to give notice to city employees would be “irresponsible.”

Essential city workers are to ask their superiors for their schedules.

Small urged Atlantic City residents to recognize how severe the forecasted snow storm could be.

“As mayor, I am telling everyone to please take this storm seriously,” Small said. “We want to be proactive and prepared to make sure that this community and this city is safe and safe as possible.”

Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans said that the city expected heavy snow and coastal flooding that risks making city roads temporarily unnavigable. He also noted that the flooding could put cars parked in low-elevation neighborhoods at risk.

During the Sunday night news conference, Evans asked that residents in at-risk, low-elevation neighborhoods move their cars to safer areas and that residents stay inside and refrain from driving, if possible.

Evans, who doubles as the Atlantic City Emergency Management Coordinator, further warned that the forecasted gale could do to the most damage to city infrastructure. He said that winds could blow at speeds ranging from 25 to 45 mph, meaning, if coupled with sleet, they could topple power lines and cause power outages. There is also the potential for increased hazards from downed trees and downed power lines.

“In summary, you need to stay informed,” Evans said. “The weather may change, the projections may change.”

At 3 p.m. Sunday, meteorologist Joe Martucci forecasted for The Press of Atlantic City that Atlantic City could see snowfall totals from 8 to 14 inches Monday. Some portions of Atlantic and Cumberland Counties, as well as most of Cape May County, are expected to get more than 14 inches Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter-storm warning for Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties that is in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. There is also a coastal-flooding advisory in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and a gale warning in effect for the southern Jersey Shore from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

Atlantic City is urging residents to sign up for its Code Red emergency alert network via the link https://www.acnj.gov/pages/codered on the Atlantic City website.

Record wildfires rage in Colorado, destroying at least 1,000 homes

