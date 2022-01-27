Atlantic City goes for indoor pickleball record with new tourney

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even professional pickleball player Kyle Yates said he was skeptical about the sport when the then-tennis player was introduced to it at age 15 in Florida.

He was won over by the sheer fun of it, he said. He has won the U.S. Championships and co-owns a pickleball apparel company called Pickleball 1965 (for the year the sport was created by three fathers looking to entertain their kids).

"If you can't have fun playing pickleball, what can you have fun doing?" Yates said.

His partner in the apparel company, Randy Sussman, has family ties to the Atlantic City area. Sussman convinced him it is the next big area for pickleball, similar to Naples just before the sport exploded there in about 2014, Yates said.

Yates was on hand to give a demonstration of what the sport looks like at the highest levels. Andy Pessano, 43, of Ocean City, gave almost as good as he got. He and Yates traded fast-paced play and hard smashes, but Yates usually had the upper hand.

Pessano owns Landing Creek Pickleball in Ocean City and is a coach as well as a serious player.