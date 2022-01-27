Atlantic City goes for indoor pickleball record with new tourney

ATLANTIC CITY — Could one of the city's new slogans be "Indoor Pickleball Capital of the World?"
The organizers of a new tournament hope so, and will hold the Atlantic City Indoor Open Pickleball Championships at the convention center in September, and annually for another two years.
"This will be the largest indoor pickleball tournament ever held," said Jim Ludwig, executive director of Pickleball Entertainment Consultants, at a news conference and sport demo Thursday at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
According to the USA Pickleball Association, which is sanctioning the event, participation in pickleball grew nationwide at a rate of 21.3% from 2019 to 2020, when 4.2 million people played the game.
Meet AC Executive Director Larry Sieg said the 2022 tournament from Sept. 19 to 24 is expected to attract about 6,000 athletes and 4,000 spectators.
"It will bring such great energy to our city," Sieg said of the event. He estimates attendees will book 10,800 room nights and have a $7.8 million economic impact on the area.
Ludwig has been the event director for the Minto/Margaritaville US Open Pickleball Championships since 2016, he said, which he calls the world’s largest pickleball tournament in his hometown of Naples, Florida.
His company is running the event with the help of volunteers and staff organized by Tracie Holmes, of Avalon, a USA Pickleball Ambassador; and Steff Hollander, of Margate.
Ludwig has a lot of experience running tournaments, and has been playing since 2010 in Naples, where he also started the nonprofit Pickleball for All in 2015, he said. The charity provides equipment, support and training and is working to include the sport in Special Olympics.
At least 46 courts will be set up in the convention center, Ludwig said. And there's still room to grow.
"We aren't even using this room," he said of the center's Hall B, where the news conference was held.
The sport is popular in South Jersey — especially in Ocean City, where some residents have demanded expanding available courts, while others who live nearby say the play is so constant, they cannot get relief from the "pick-pock" sound of the plastic balls hitting paddles.
Many describe it as a combination of tennis and ping pong. The sport is played on a 20-by-44-foot court with a perforated plastic ball resembling a Wiffle ball, and using paddles about twice as large as ping pong paddles, according to USA Pickleball Organization, which governs the sport.
Even professional pickleball player Kyle Yates said he was skeptical about the sport when the then-tennis player was introduced to it at age 15 in Florida.
He was won over by the sheer fun of it, he said. He has won the U.S. Championships and co-owns a pickleball apparel company called Pickleball 1965 (for the year the sport was created by three fathers looking to entertain their kids).
"If you can't have fun playing pickleball, what can you have fun doing?" Yates said.
His partner in the apparel company, Randy Sussman, has family ties to the Atlantic City area. Sussman convinced him it is the next big area for pickleball, similar to Naples just before the sport exploded there in about 2014, Yates said.
Yates was on hand to give a demonstration of what the sport looks like at the highest levels. Andy Pessano, 43, of Ocean City, gave almost as good as he got. He and Yates traded fast-paced play and hard smashes, but Yates usually had the upper hand.
Pessano owns Landing Creek Pickleball in Ocean City and is a coach as well as a serious player.
"He's the best player in the area," said Steve Edelbach, 28, of Margate, who has been playing about a year and a half and takes lessons from Pessano.
Both experienced tennis players as well, they are ranked at between 4 and 4.5 on a scale of one to 5 in pickleball, the two said.
Also at the news conference were locals who play for fun and exercise.
"It's low impact and aerobic," said Sheila Kelleher, of Egg Harbor Township, who plays at the township recreation center and is a health coach. "I always recommend it to my clients. You need something you can do for 20 to 30 minutes (most days) to achieve your goals."
Kelleher said it helps people feel better, have less inflammation and to lose weight.
About 100 professionals are expected to compete at the tournament, Ludwig said, for a prize money pot of at least $50,000.
The best pros can make more than $200,000 a year playing in tournaments, most of which are outdoor, Ludwig said.
He estimated 70% of players the first year will be from the local area and about 30% from around the nation and world.
