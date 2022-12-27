 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City gives itself a 90% grade on performance in 2022

Mayor Small

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. leads department heads in reporting how they performed in 2022 during a news conference Tuesday.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

ATLANTIC CITY — The mayor and his department heads fulfilled about 90% of the promises made in last year's State of the City address, according to reports given in a two-hour news conference Tuesday morning.

Among the highlights of city accomplishments were a property tax decrease; re-creation of the recreation program; permanent promotions for police leadership, including Chief James Sarkos; adding staff to the public works, licensing and inspections, and police staffs; and improved communications technology.

Sarkos said two new deputy chiefs were promoted last week, and there will be an official swearing-in ceremony in January. They are Deputy Chief Stacy Herrerias and Deputy Chief Rudy Lushina.

The big disappointment, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said, was the loss of the ShopRite project.

"This is where we failed. We fell victim to rising prices of construction," Small said of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's failure to complete the deal to bring a ShopRite to town through millions of dollars in subsidies.

After more than a year of behind-the-scenes talks with Village Super Market, operator of ShopRites, the CRDA notified the company last week that it was suspending negotiations after the two came to a longstanding impasse.

"The CRDA made a commitment, and that remains," Small said. "There will be an RFP (request for proposals) in January. We still hope to bring a national chain to residents."

Small had also hoped to have a memorandum of agreement signed this year with DEEM Enterprises to move forward in vetting a $2.7 billion development plan for Bader Field, he said.

"Due to last minute changes," that agreement has been delayed, he said. "We hope to have it on for the first (regular) meeting in January."

The state Department of Community Affairs, however, which has oversight of the city under the 2016 state takeover law, has refused to comment on how close they are to approving an agreement with DEEM.

Overall, the city and state have had a good working relationship, Small said.

"We've had way more yeses than nos in dealing with the state," Small said.

Some projects didn't get as far as he would have liked in 2022 but will move ahead early in 2023, Small said.

A program to upgrade technology in public works vehicles so supervisors and members of the public can follow them in real time will be ready to go soon, said public works Assistant Director Crystal Lewis.

It will use GPS and GIS tracking, she said.

Small called it a transparency tool.

"Residents can look out and see where public works vehicles are," Small said.

He also said the state has delayed plans to renovate City Hall's courtyard and parking lots and add electric vehicle charging stations.

"The City Hall courtyard will happen in 2023," Small said.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.

Small

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Departmental highlights for 2022

Fire Department, Chief Scott Evans:

  • Started Junior Fire Academy with 22 participants
  • Hired minority recruitment officer and aggressive community recruiting for firefighter jobs

Police Department, Chief James Sarkos:

  • PBA contract settled in August that runs through 2025 and gives police first raise in 10 years.
  • Through training and oversight had no excessive force complaints in 2022 as of Dec. 27
  • License plate readers installed at all entrances and exits to city except for Atlantic City Expressway, awaiting agreement with South Jersey Transportation Authority to install those

Community Development Block Grant program, Assistant Director Marc Starling:

  • $300,000 provided to replace playground equipment in city parks
  • 10 new homeowners enlisted through First Time Homebuyer Program

Health and Human Services, Director Jarrod Barnes:

  • Hired Barnes, a director of recreation and director of youth services
  • Restarted recreation program, including summer camps in four city schools and various sports and non-sports related activities

Human Resources, Director Shanece Jones:

  • Raised pay for all city workers
  • Evaluations started for all employees
  • Returned city to Civil Service program

IT Department, Director Patrick Quinlan:

  • Implemented an alert system to communicate with employees, residents, business owners and visitors about public safety and other important information
  • Planned for citywide Wi-Fi to be instituted in 2023
  • Finished move to non-paper reporting system through GovPilot

Licensing and Inspection, Director Dale Finch:

  • Expanded number of licensed short-term rental properties to 430 from 300, raising $600,000 in process
  • Hired seven new code enforcement officers

Municipal Court, Administrator Gina Holmes:

  • Launched homeless court initiative with public defender

Engineering:

  • 38 streets paved, many by public utilities after work done in area

Public Information, Andrew Kramer:

  • Launched city newsletter in June, "Great Day Gazette"

Public Works, Assistant Director Crystal Lewis:

  • Started a Clean Communities initiative and installed five dog waste kits in parks, will add 11 more once all parks are renovated in 2023 

Solicitor's Office, Solicitor Mike Perugini:

  • Reduced legal fees continued in 2022, down "several hundreds of thousands of dollars" from the $1.8 million budgeted

Finance, CFO Toro Aboderin:

  • Credit rating upgraded one step by both Moody's and Standard and Poor's
Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

