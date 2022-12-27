Atlantic City gives itself a 90% grade on performance in 2022

ATLANTIC CITY — The mayor and his department heads fulfilled about 90% of the promises made in last year's State of the City address, according to reports given in a two-hour news conference Tuesday morning.

Among the highlights of city accomplishments were a property tax decrease; re-creation of the recreation program; permanent promotions for police leadership, including Chief James Sarkos; adding staff to the public works, licensing and inspections, and police staffs; and improved communications technology.

Sarkos said two new deputy chiefs were promoted last week, and there will be an official swearing-in ceremony in January. They are Deputy Chief Stacy Herrerias and Deputy Chief Rudy Lushina.

The big disappointment, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said, was the loss of the ShopRite project.

"This is where we failed. We fell victim to rising prices of construction," Small said of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's failure to complete the deal to bring a ShopRite to town through millions of dollars in subsidies.

After more than a year of behind-the-scenes talks with Village Super Market, operator of ShopRites, the CRDA notified the company last week that it was suspending negotiations after the two came to a longstanding impasse.

"The CRDA made a commitment, and that remains," Small said. "There will be an RFP (request for proposals) in January. We still hope to bring a national chain to residents."

Small had also hoped to have a memorandum of agreement signed this year with DEEM Enterprises to move forward in vetting a $2.7 billion development plan for Bader Field, he said.

"Due to last minute changes," that agreement has been delayed, he said. "We hope to have it on for the first (regular) meeting in January."

The state Department of Community Affairs, however, which has oversight of the city under the 2016 state takeover law, has refused to comment on how close they are to approving an agreement with DEEM.

Overall, the city and state have had a good working relationship, Small said.

"We've had way more yeses than nos in dealing with the state," Small said.

Some projects didn't get as far as he would have liked in 2022 but will move ahead early in 2023, Small said.

A program to upgrade technology in public works vehicles so supervisors and members of the public can follow them in real time will be ready to go soon, said public works Assistant Director Crystal Lewis.

It will use GPS and GIS tracking, she said.

Small called it a transparency tool.

"Residents can look out and see where public works vehicles are," Small said.

He also said the state has delayed plans to renovate City Hall's courtyard and parking lots and add electric vehicle charging stations.

"The City Hall courtyard will happen in 2023," Small said.