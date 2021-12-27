Atlantic City girl, 14, among three dead in fiery expressway crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic City teenager was one of three people killed after their car crashed into an Atlantic City Expressway toll and caught fire Sunday night.

The accident was reported at 9:08 p.m., Sgt. Philip Curry said Monday.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound when it struck the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza just past milepost 17.6 and burst into flames.

Driver Reachthon Khiev, 31, passenger Reachsieh Khiev, 27, both of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Keotepie Khiev, 14, of Atlantic City, sustained fatal injuries.

A 12-year-old girl from Atlantic City riding in the vehicle also sustained non-life threatening injuries and was take to an area hospital, Curry said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A toll worker also sustained moderate non-life-threatening injuries from the accident, Curry said.

The eastbound lanes of the expressway were closed for about seven hours, and traffic was detoured around the crash scene. All traffic was diverted at Hammonton at Exit 24. Traffic was allowed back on the expressway eastbound at Exit 17.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Curry said.