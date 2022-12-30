Atlantic City gets $50,000 for bid to get firehouses on National Register of Historic Places

ATLANTIC CITY — The city has received $50,000 from the National Park Service that will help it nominate two of its firehouses for the National Register of Historic Places.

Atlantic City was the only New Jersey recipient of the park service's Underrepresented Community Grant. The program otherwise awarded $1.2 million in grants for 21 projects in 16 states and the District of Columbia, the city said Thursday in a news release.

“This grant is part of a concerted effort to restore the beautiful firehouses in our city and to preserve our history,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said.

The city is looking to retain qualified historic architects to prepare nominations for the firehouses at Grant and Indiana avenues (built in 1909) and Atlantic and Annapolis avenues (built in 1907) to the National Register, which would qualify them for funding for future improvements.

Atlantic City has eight sites on the state’s Register of Historic Places and 24 additional buildings that have been deemed eligible for inclusion, the city said.

Earlier this year, Atlantic City received a $500,000 African American Civil Rights Grant to preserve the firehouse at Indiana and Baltic avenues. The city received a $750,000 grant from the New Jersey Historic Trust for the same firehouse last year. Restoration is planned in 2023.

Due to the fire station’s age — it is more than 100 years old — it is in need of waterproofing and a new roof.