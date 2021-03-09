Atlantic City Free Public Library to reopen Tuesday

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Free Public Library will reopen both locations next Tuesday, Director Robert Rynkiewicz said Tuesday.
The main library and the Richmond branch closed in December amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.
"We’re excited to be able to welcome our public back inside the library," Rynkiewicz said in a news release. "Personal interaction is increasingly being replaced by the internet — especially with our current COVID-19 emergency — but our staff members miss seeing our wonderful patrons. We are looking forward to seeing familiar faces and greeting new customers."
Library hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4:30 p.m., with the main library opening Wednesday through Saturday and the Richmond branch opening Tuesday, Rynkiewicz said.
Staff members and customers will be required to wear masks and have their temperature checked before entering the building. Individuals will be given 15 minutes to browse for materials and 30 minutes to use a public computer, Rynkiewicz said.
