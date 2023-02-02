ATLANTIC CITY — In light of recent attacks on a New Jersey church and synagogue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office hosted a public forum Wednesday to shed light on ways religious groups can protect their congregations.

The forum, held at Stockton University's City Campus, drew more than 40 people, including members of law enforcement and religious and community organizations. Representatives of the FBI, State Police, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, and the New Jersey Division of Civil Rights shared information and tips.

"Unfortunately, there are many people, many cultures that are not permitted to worship freely, that feel that they're in danger when they go to their safe spaces," said Raymond Royster, director of community outreach for the Prosecutor's Office. "But today we're going to meet and hear from professionals all throughout the state of New Jersey to focus on how to ensure that our rights are not violated while we are at our most vulnerable points."

The forum focused on addressing ways religious leaders and congregants can report incidents of bias and hate, ways to prevent and respond to incidents, and available resources to that end.

Ehtasham Chaudhry, a detective in the Office of Homeland Security, discussed the office's Interfaith Advisory Council, which shares information with faith-based organizations on relevant topics.

"The thing is, what's happening in Pleasantville might be happening up in Bergen County at the same time," said Chaudhry. "But we can't do that if you don't report it. You guys are our eyes and ears."

The agencies work together to share information about bias, hate crimes and discrimination in an attempt to prevent crimes.

Last Friday, an incident happened at Trinity Episcopal Church in Asbury Park after a benefit concert for the Light Brigade Collective, an anti-racism organization. An unidentified person vandalized an LGBTQ flag outside the African American church, threw smoke bombs and tried to pepper spray a group of people gathered outside the church. The assailant has not been caught.

And on Wednesday, Clifton resident Nicholas Malindretos, 26, was charged with attempting to firebomb the Temple Ner Tamid synagogue in Bloomfield, Essex County, with a Molotov cocktail, although the device did not go off.

Law enforcement officials at the forum said the synagogue has security measures like shatterproof cameras, which allowed the suspect to be identified.

Law enforcement agencies assist religious groups by offering site assessments, to help them understand their vulnerabilities and security gaps. Those assessments could also be used as supporting documentation for grants to help them upgrade their security.

"I mainly came here to learn about the grants and other resources," said Richeda Jaffe, who attended on behalf of Bethel Evangelical Outreach Ministries in Pleasantville.

Detective Richard Herr with the State Police Infrastructure Protection Unit went over four areas in houses of worship that could potentially be targets: sanctuaries or gathering areas, fellowship halls, financial offices and facility vehicles.

The FBI, Homeland Security and State Police's site assessments differ in their methods and focus. But each assessment includes a site visit, a walkthrough inspection and a report of findings to stakeholders.

"It will help you to understand those gaps and vulnerabilities and a lot of that information that you get from the site assessments," said Herr.

During a question-and-answer period following the presentations, the presenters were asked about the turnaround time for reports as well as training programs for members of their church such as ushers.

While training is available, it mostly deals with de-escalating nonlethal situations, they said.

"In a critical incident, I wouldn't expect a member of the congregation to intervene if there's an active shooter," Royster said.