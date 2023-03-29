ATLANTIC CITY — Violence, crime and discrimination plague the LGBTQ community, which is why the city, the Coalition for a Safe Community and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office hosted a forum Tuesday to address the issues and give the community a better, safer sense of belonging.

"We're all dealing with crucial issues, the issues of public safety, the issues of civil rights and the issues of discrimination," said Judah Dorrington, Atlantic City's LGBTQ+ liaison and coordinator of programs and services. "The LGBTQ+ community in particular has been plagued by a lot of bias, discrimination and violations of civil rights, to the point a few organizations have been canceling pride events. And one of the main reasons was the relationships with law enforcement. Civil rights violations, and the lack of trust between those entities and the LGBTQ+ community, is legendary."

The forum, held at the Carnegie building on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, was part of a yearlong campaign to combat hate and bias on every level, said Ray Royster, director of community outreach for the Prosecutor's Office.

"A lot of times people are not heard, they're not seeing the policies, procedures and practices that occur daily that so many other communities get the benefit of," Royster said about the Prosecutor's Office's commitment to all people in the community, be they residents, visitors or people who work in the area.

Panelists from local and state agencies discussed the ways law enforcement and judiciary programs were protecting and advocating for the LGBTQ community. Representatives came from the Atlantic and Cape May County prosecutor's offices, Atlantic City Police Department and New Jersey Division on Civil Rights.

Mayor Marty Small Sr., Assemblyman Don Guardian, Councilman and local NAACP President Kaleem Shabazz, Atlantic County Sherriff Eric Scheffler and Coalition for a Safe Community Chairman Perry Mays also spoke.

The panelists went over a variety of issues, including programs public safety organizations designed specifically to help the LGBTQ community and how other public safety entities could implement programs in their municipalities. They also discussed LGBTQ civil rights and the importance of representation of the community in law enforcement.

"The greatest gift is being a part of that group because you're able to connect with other marginalized groups," Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Jones said. "You, also being discriminated at certain points in your life, are able to connect with them."

One way Cape May County is making the LGBTQ community feel safer is through the prosecutor's Safe Place program, where businesses and organizations get training on how to help people in the LGBTQ community. Four-inch by 6-inch police badge stickers in the colors of the pride flag placed on the front of local businesses let members of the community know they won't be discriminated against if they need someone to call for help. Thirty-six businesses in the county have those stickers.

Atlantic City police Lt. Willie Santiago, the department's LGBTQ+ liaison, talked about the department's neighborhood coordination officers. The unit of 15 officers addresses quality-of-life issues in the city's neighborhoods and interacts with the community on a more personal level, he said.

Santiago said he hoped the department's commitment to helping everyone was clear, especially to members of the LGBTQ community who might feel nervous or scared of retaliation when reporting bias and discrimination issues.

Tisha Leonardo-Santiago of the Division on Civil Rights talked about making sure members of the LGBTQ community understand their rights, and explained how and where to make a report if people felt victimized by a person, employer or government agency. The division protects against more than 20 different categories of discrimination.

"You see this is not just an event. This is a movement, and you have every opportunity now that you know to catch the wave," Dorrington said.