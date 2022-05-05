Atlantic City food truck fighting eviction from Gardner's Basin

ATLANTIC CITY — For seven summers, Gregory "Dredgie" Wood has served fish platters and sandwiches from his Fish Heads food truck set near the back bay in Atlantic City.

Now, the only Black-owned business in picturesque Gardner's Basin is facing eviction at the hands of the state and city in a dispute over state Green Acres rules.

"Listen, I'm going to tell you," Wood said in an interview this week. "I have the best crab cakes in Atlantic City, the best shrimp. I give good quality seafood to people. They need to know these people are going to be mad and frustrated that I'm not open."

Fish Heads has been in Atlantic City for 25 years, and was at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Adriatic Avenue prior to moving to Gardner's Basin seven years ago, where its food truck replaced Scales Restaurant, which had been destroyed by Superstorm Sandy.

Gardner's Basin is designated a state Green Acres area, a preservation program run by the Department of Environmental Protection, which subjects it to open space restrictions that previously led to the 2017 eviction of a handful of crafters. The city received $300,000 as part of the designation.

But two other restaurants have been allowed to stay, Back Bale Ale House and Gilchrist, a popular breakfast location, which bid for the two allowable spots. Both draw people to the Basin, which is surrounded by commercial and charter fishing boats, a sea wall popular for fishing, the Atlantic City Aquarium, and whale and dolphin tour boats.

And Scales runs The Woody Bar out of a shipping container across from Fish Heads. The city said it was consulting with its legal team before commenting on whether the bar was also being asked to leave.,

"Out of the three, you mean to tell me the Black one has to leave?" Wood said.

Wood and more than 1,000 other people are asking that in a petition seeking to stop the eviction.

Wood also has the support of other restaurateurs in town, most prominently John Exadaktilos of Ducktown Tavern, state Sen. Vince Polistina, former mayor and current Assemblyman Don Guardian, and plenty of loyal customers.

"It breaks my heart," said Kim Turner-McDuffie, an Atlantic City Realtor who greeted Wood with a big hug Wednesday outside the Fish Heads sign. "You not only have a great restaurant and great food, but the people love you."

She said Wood has hired the children of her clients from Pennsylvania who have bought summer homes in nearby neighborhoods. "He's a pillar," she said.

Mahen Gunaratna, Gov. Phil Murphy's communications director, said the governor had no comment "at this time" about whether he supports removing Fish Heads or sees a possible resolution.

But it has been the city that has been notifying Wood that his Basin time is up. Mayor Marty Small Sr. says the city attempted to help Wood move to a different location, either by the seawall or at Tanger Outlets The Walk.

The city says Wood did not bid on the two existing slots for restaurants allowed by the state. Wood says the slots were always going to the other restaurants.

Wood says none of those negotiations ever progressed, and that he wishes to simply stay in Gardner's Basin and open seasonally. He said he was open to another possible location, or taking his operation truly mobile. Some in Atlantic City think the mayor is retaliating against Wood due to an unrelated personal disagreement, which Small denies.

"Right now we're not going to move anything," Wood says. His season was set to start Memorial Day weekend.

Polistina, R-Atlantic, said in an interview Wednesday that he thinks the DEP statement left some room for compromise, in that it noted that the Green Acres agreement allows for food trucks at events. He said he has been trying to work with the state to reach a resolution.

"He's been in Atlantic City for 25 years," Polistina said. "There's no reason why we should be forcing him to move. He should be part of Gardner's Basin."

Polistina said it would be difficult to get the Basin out of the Green Acres pact, because the 12-acre waterfront parcel would be too valuable to substitute other land. But he said putting these restrictions on what has been a lively and beautiful gathering spot makes no sense.

In 2017, a similar dispute involving Green Acres and National Park Service regulations led to the eviction of 10 crafters who occupied little wooden huts, which currently stand empty, along with several other nearby buildings.

Caryn Shinske, a spokesperson for the DEP, said it was the city that issued a request for proposal in March to lease the two primary restaurant sites.

"The department understands that the city then advised the Fish Heads food truck operator that remaining on site would not comply with the Green Acres and National Park Service restrictions, and that the food truck would have to move elsewhere," she said.