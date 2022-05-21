Atlantic City firehouse receives $500,000 grant for rehabilitation

ATLANTIC CITY — Out of the thousands of national historic landmarks in the United States, Atlantic City Fire Station No. 2 was the only New Jersey site to receive $500,000 from the African American Civil Rights Grant program.

Forty-four projects in 15 states will be awarded a total of $16,247,500 from the program, National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said.

The grants are funded by the Historic Preservation Fund and are given to states, local governments, tribes and nonprofits to preserve the history of African American struggles for civil rights.

This includes providing grants for rehabilitation, for which Fire Station No. 2 plans to use its $500,000. An additional $750,000 grant was awarded to the firehouse in October by the New Jersey Historic Trust, which will be used to complete exterior renovations.

“Grants like these don’t come around too often,” said fire Chief Scott Evans. “We were fortunate enough to work with the New Jersey Historical Society. Atlantic City recently created a historical commission where we were able to utilize and apply for these historical grants.”

The Atlantic City Historic Preservation Commission, which was created in 2019 to preserve the city’s history, helped the Fire Department apply for this year’s African American Civil Rights Grant and last year’s grant from the New Jersey Historic Trust Fund. The city’s grant consultant, Rutala Associates, secured both grants.

“I’ve been committed to investing in our Fire Department since day one,” said Mayor Marty Small Sr.

Ralph Hunter, an Atlantic City historian, president of the African American Heritage Museum and a member of the Historic Preservation Commission, said the station was an important part of the city’s African American history and also was a magnet for other Black firefighters, which is why the African American Civil Rights Grant was awarded.

“African Americans had two or three jobs at a time, and the four guaranteed jobs African Americans could secure year-round included postal workers, teachers, Police Department and firefighters,” Hunter said.

Fire Station No. 2 became one of the busiest fire stations in the city and an important part of the community.

Pierre Hollingsworth, one of the first fire captains to command an integrated fire station, oversaw the firehouse, said Hunter. Hollingsworth also was one of the first Black deputy fire chiefs in the city. Fire Station No. 2 was eventually renamed after Hollingsworth in 2006, Hunter said.

Listed as Fire Station No. 8 on the state Register of Historic Places, Fire Station No. 2 was one several historical sites in the city that were eligible for the grant.

Fire Station No. 2’s architecture is historically significant due to its Romanesque Revival style, which was common in the early 20th century, its two-story base and a tower rising four additional floors.

The over 100-year-old station at Indiana and Baltic avenues served the city’s Northside, a historically Black neighborhood, back when horse-drawn fire wagons were still the method of transportation. The original stable is still on the property.

Due to the fire station’s age, it is in need of waterproofing and a new roof.

“The work at Station 2 is severely needed as we have had continuous roof leaking problems for over 30 years,” said Evans, who also noted the Fire Department has tried to replace different parts of the roof to fix the problem to no avail.

The grant money will help with the replacement of all three roofs, wall flashing and reappointment of exterior masonry needed to protect the building from water infiltration in a three-phase plan, according to a news release from the city.

“In turn, the leaky roofs create a lot of other problems such as mold, so it’s critical to fix as it will change the entire roof structure and how the building is waterproofed. Water is the main problem, so without fixing that problem, we can only go so far with fixing electrical and mechanical issues until the building is fully waterproofed,” Evans said.

The funding for this year’s African American Civil Rights Grant program will total $21.7 million. Applications for the next round of funding will be available in late summer, according to the National Park Service’s website.

“The city stands committed to upgrading and maintaining the 100-year-old firehouse to meet health and safety standards in the future,” Evans said.

