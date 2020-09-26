 Skip to main content
Atlantic City firefighters' union files complaint against city, state after 65 exposed to COVID-19
breaking top story

Atlantic City firefighters' union files complaint against city, state after 65 exposed to COVID-19

The Atlantic City Fire Department
Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — The number of city firefighters exposed to COVID-19 has ballooned to about 65, and the “ineffective approach” city and state officials used to contain the spread of the disease has resulted in jeopardizing the health and safety of all firefighters, their families and the general public, according to civil court documents filed Friday.

Lawyers for Local 198, the union representing the firefighters, filed the complaint in Atlantic County Superior Court. The complaint names the city, state, the state Department of Community Affairs’ Local Government Services and Melanie Walker, the director of the latter, as defendants.

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out for comment from the state Department of Community Affairs, or DCA, which has direct oversight of Atlantic City under the 2016 Municipal Recovery and Stabilization Act. An emailed response outlined the procedures currently in place but did not comment specifically on the court filings.

Laywers representing the local from Moorestown-based firm O'Brien Belland & Bushinsky were not immediately available for comment Saturday.

“The city’s approach to handling the COVID-19 outbreak among firefighters is causing irreparable harm by jeopardizing the health and safety of firefighters, their families and the general public,” according to the complaint. “ ... As COVID-19 is highly contagious, COVID-19 will continue to spread throughout the ACFD, ... The spread of COVID-19 throughout the ACFD places the general public at risk.”

The suit includes three counts: violation of the due process and equal protection clauses of the state constitution, violation of the Municipal Recovery and Stabilization Act and breach of contract.

The union wants those exposed to be placed on paid leave and to self-quarantine for 14 days, professional disinfection at stations between shifts, and to postpone training new hires scheduled to begin next week, among other relief, as well as attorney’s fees.

City officials confirmed Thursday that six members of the fire department had tested positive for the new coronavirus. Two Atlantic City fire companies — No. 1 and No. 2 — briefly shut down Wednesday morning as a result of the positives and concerns over spreading the virus. Both companies were reopened by the afternoon.

Firefighters who work with another who has tested positive are immediately quarantined until they can be tested, DCA spokeswoman Lisa Ryan said in an email to The Press on Saturday. Firefighters who receive negative results and are asymptomatic are put back on the schedule to work, she added, citing guidance Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Firefighters who test positive are ordered to quarantine for 14 days, she said, and, “All firefighters who have been contacted about possible exposure to COVID-19 have been cooperative and have followed the procedures as directed in order to control the spread of the virus.”

“It's important to note that the Atlantic City Fire Department quickly adopted COVID-19 safety protocol once the pandemic began,” Ryan said. “They include taking temperature readings of on-duty firefighters twice a day, social distancing and wearing masks in fire stations, eating in shifts, keeping sleeping bunks at least 6 feet apart, wearing full PPE on fire calls, doing daily cleaning regimens of equipment and fire stations, and conducting a heavy cleaning at least once a week.”

Lookback at Atlantic City Fire Department

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

