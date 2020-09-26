Atlantic City firefighters' union files complaint against city, state after 65 exposed to COVID-19

The suit includes three counts: violation of the due process and equal protection clauses of the state constitution, violation of the Municipal Recovery and Stabilization Act and breach of contract.

The union wants those exposed to be placed on paid leave and to self-quarantine for 14 days, professional disinfection at stations between shifts, and to postpone training new hires scheduled to begin next week, among other relief, as well as attorney’s fees.

City officials confirmed Thursday that six members of the fire department had tested positive for the new coronavirus. Two Atlantic City fire companies — No. 1 and No. 2 — briefly shut down Wednesday morning as a result of the positives and concerns over spreading the virus. Both companies were reopened by the afternoon.

Firefighters who work with another who has tested positive are immediately quarantined until they can be tested, DCA spokeswoman Lisa Ryan said in an email to The Press on Saturday. Firefighters who receive negative results and are asymptomatic are put back on the schedule to work, she added, citing guidance Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.