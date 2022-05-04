Atlantic City firefighters secure leaning wall on Iowa Avenue

ATLANTIC CITY — The Fire Department secured a leaning wall at the Lenox building on Iowa Avenue Tuesday evening, after a firefighter noticed the hazard.

Fire Capt. J.D. Morgan was on his way back from a call Tuesday afternoon when he noticed the leaning wall at the five-story apartment building in the first block of South Iowa Avenue, fire Chief Scott Evans said Wednesday afternoon.

After further investigation, the Fire Department determined the wall was separating where the first and second floors meet due to a lack of building maintenance over the years. Water has been getting into the wall through the building's brick façade, Evans said.

"The building owner is responsible for getting an engineer over there, but it has to be fixed immediately," Evans said.

The Fire Department built an emergency shoring system to secure the wall, Evans said.

A portion of South Iowa was closed Tuesday evening, including along with the sidewalk. The road reopened Wednesday, although the sidewalk where the wall is remains closed and barricaded.

No evacuations were needed at the Lenox building, Evans said.

The city Department of Licensing and Inspections will conduct an investigation, as will construction officials, Evans said.

