Atlantic City firefighters extinguish blaze in three-story row home

ATLANTIC CITY — About three dozen firefighters kept a blaze inside a brick-and-wood, three-story row home from spreading to the attached residence Monday afternoon, fire Chief Scott Evans said.
About 2 p.m., firefighters received a call about a fire at 42 S. Mansion Ave., Evans said. Seven city fire companies responded.
Firefighters were told there were people squatting inside the vacant building, but no residents or firefighters were injured by the blaze, Evans said.
"The house was boarded up, but there were windows with boards removed," Evans said, adding the house was full of debris. "Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire and smoke coming out of the first floor's front door and fire and smoke out of the first floor's rear window."
An immediate concern was protecting the attached building next door, Evans said. The fire was out by about 3:15 p.m.
The fire is being considered suspicious and is under investigation, he said.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.