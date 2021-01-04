Atlantic City firefighters extinguish blaze in three-story attached row home

ATLANTIC CITY — About three dozen firefighters kept a blaze inside a brick-and-wood, three-story row home from spreading to the attached residence Monday afternoon, fire Chief Scott Evans said.

At about 2 p.m., firefighters received a call about a fire at 42 South Mansion Ave., Evans said. Seven city fire companies responded.

Firefighters were told there were reportedly homeless people or people squatting inside the vacant building, but no residents or firefighters were injured by the blaze, Evans said.

"The house was boarded up, but there were windows with boards removed," Evans said. "Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire and smoke coming out of the first floor's front door and fire and smoke out of first floor's rear window."

A immediate concern was to protect the attached building next door, Evans said. The fire was out by approximately 3:15 p.m, he said.

"The fire is under investigation and has been labeled suspicious," Evans said.

The vacant house was full of debris, and upon arrival, firefighters were concerned they were dealing with a unsafe structure, which led to the firefighters making an aggressive attack on the blaze, Evans said.